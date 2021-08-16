Cancel
Barton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Barton County through 545 AM CDT At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Olmitz, or near Otis. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Olmitz and Galatia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Barton County, KS
Olmitz, KS
Otis, KS
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
