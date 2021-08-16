Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Marion County in east Tennessee South Central Sequatchie County in east Tennessee * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Fairmount, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Sequatchie Cave, Haletown (guild), Hicks Gap State Park, Chimneys State Park, New Hope, Cartwright and Lone Oak.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sequatchie, TN
City
Whitwell, TN
City
South Pittsburg, TN
State
Tennessee State
County
Marion County, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
City
Kimball, TN
City
Morristown, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#East Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Eastern Marion County#Doppler#Hicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Grace makes landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace, a category 3 hurricane, made landfall south of Tuxpan on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday, as the president urged residents in its path to seek refuge in shelters or on higher ground. Strong winds will continue to batter the region through the morning hours, the...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy