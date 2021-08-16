Flood Advisory issued for Marion, Sequatchie by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-16 05:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion; Sequatchie The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Marion County in east Tennessee South Central Sequatchie County in east Tennessee * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 518 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jasper, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Fairmount, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Sequatchie Cave, Haletown (guild), Hicks Gap State Park, Chimneys State Park, New Hope, Cartwright and Lone Oak.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0