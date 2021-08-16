Cancel
Cars

Zontes ZT350 Details Revealed

By Ben Purvis
cycleworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month we showed you the patents for Zontes’ upcoming ZT350-GK and now the final production model has broken cover thanks to the firm’s type-approval filings in its Chinese homeland. Zontes might not have made a splash in the US market yet, but it’s a firm that’s becoming increasingly well known elsewhere, with a wide range of bikes built around the same 310cc single-cylinder engine. With the ZT350-GK model, the company is debuting its second-generation version of the motor with a capacity increase to 348cc, and a hike in power to go with it. New type approvals also confirm that the entire existing 310 range is set to get the same power unit in 2022.

