Age-related macular degeneration and premorbid allergic diseases: a population-based case–control study

By Yi-Chen Shen
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvidence indicates that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is associated with the prior presence of allergic diseases; however, large-scale studies in the literature are limited. A case–control study was conducted to describe the relationship between premorbid allergic diseases and AMD using Taiwan’s National Health Insurance database. Eligibility criteria for inclusion of new adult AMD cases from 2000 to 2013 were set up. We defined the year of diagnosis as the index year. Age-, gender-, index year- matched controls who were drawn from the same database. The case control ratio was 1:4. For all participants, all premorbid conditions staring 1996 to index year were documented. Binary logistic regression was used to describe factors related to AMD occurrence. The AMD group consisted of 10,911 patients, and the comparison group consisted of 43,644 individuals. Patients with AMD showed significant associations with premorbid allergic diseases (aOR 1.54, 95% CI 1.47–1.61), specifically with allergic conjunctivitis (aOR 2.07, 95% CI 1.94–2.20), allergic rhinitis (aOR 1.32, 95% CI 1.25–1.39), asthma (aOR 0.99, 95% CI 0.93–1.06), and atopic dermatitis (aOR 1.04, 95% CI 0.94–1.17). Further analyses indicated that patients with more concurrent allergic diseases have higher associations with AMD than those with fewer concurrent diseases. Patients with more annual medical visits for their allergic diseases also showed higher associations with AMD than those with fewer visits. AMD is significantly associated with premorbid allergic diseases. The underlying mechanisms must be further investigated.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Subclinical cardiac impairment relates to traditional pulmonary function test parameters and lung volume as derived from whole-body MRI in a population-based cohort study

To evaluate the relationship of cardiac function, including time-volume-curves, with lung volumes derived from pulmonary function tests (PFT) and MRI in subjects without cardiovascular diseases. 216 subjects underwent whole-body MRI and spirometry as part of the KORA-FF4 cohort study. Lung volumes derived semi-automatically using an in-house algorithm. Forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1), forced vital capacity (FVC), and residual volume were measured. Cardiac parameters derived from Cine-SSFP-sequence using cvi42, while left ventricle (LV) time-volume-curves were evaluated using pyHeart. Linear regression analyses assessed the relationships of cardiac parameters with PFT and MRI-based lung volumes. Mean age was 56.3 ± 9.2 years (57% males). LV and right ventricular (RV) end-diastolic-, end-systolic-, stroke volume, LV peak ejection- and early/late diastolic filling rate were associated with FEV1, FVC, and residual volume (excluding late diastolic filling rate with FEV1, LV end-systolic/stroke volume and RV end-diastolic/end-systolic volumes with residual volume). In contrast, LV end-diastolic volume (ß = − 0.14, p = 0.01), early diastolic filling rate (ß = − 0.11, p = 0.04), and LV/RV stroke volume (ß = − 0.14, p = 0.01; ß = − 0.11, p = 0.01) were inversely associated with MRI-based lung volume. Subclinical cardiac impairment was associated with reduced FEV1, FVC, and residual volume. Cardiac parameters decreased with increasing MRI-based lung volume contrasting the results of PFT.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osteopontin accumulates in basal deposits of human eyes with age-related macular degeneration and may serve as a biomarker of aging

A common clinical phenotype of several neurodegenerative and systemic disorders including Alzheimer’s disease and atherosclerosis is the abnormal accumulation of extracellular material, which interferes with routine cellular functions. Similarly, patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among the aged population, present with extracellular lipid- and protein-filled basal deposits in the back of the eye. While the exact mechanism of growth and formation of these deposits is poorly understood, much has been learned from investigating their composition, providing critical insights into AMD pathogenesis, prevention, and therapeutics. We identified human osteopontin (OPN), a phosphoprotein expressed in a variety of tissues in the body, as a newly discovered component of basal deposits in AMD patients, with a distinctive punctate staining pattern. OPN expression within these lesions, which are associated with AMD disease progression, were found to co-localize with abnormal calcium deposition. Additionally, OPN puncta colocalized with an AMD risk-associated complement pathway protein, but not with apolipoprotein E or vitronectin, two other well-established basal deposit components. Mechanistically, we found that retinal pigment epithelial cells, cells vulnerable in AMD, will secrete OPN into the extracellular space, under oxidative stress conditions, supporting OPN biosynthesis locally within the outer retina. Finally, we report that OPN levels in plasma of aged (non-AMD) human donors were significantly higher than levels in young (non-AMD) donors, but were not significantly different from donors with the different clinical subtypes of AMD. Collectively, our study defines the expression pattern of OPN in the posterior pole as a function of disease, and its local expression as a potential histopathologic biomarker of AMD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Intraocular pressure decreases in eyes with glaucoma-related diagnoses after conversion to aflibercept for treatment-resistant age-related macular degeneration

To understand intraocular pressure (IOP) response after switching from intravitreal bevacizumab (IVB) and/or ranibizumab (IVR) to intravitreal aflibercept (IVA) for treatment-resistant neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) in patients with and without coexisting glaucoma-related diagnoses. Methods. Retrospective, cross-sectional comparative case series of 62 eyes of 58 patients treated with intravitreal injection...
ScienceNature.com

Fundus autofluorescence and optical coherence tomography biomarkers associated with the progression of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration

To investigate the impact of qualitatively graded and deep learning quantified imaging biomarkers on growth of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration. Methods. This prospective study included 1062 visits of 181 eyes of 100 patients with GA. Spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and fundus autofluorescence (FAF) images were...
CancerNature.com

Efficacy of lenvatinib for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma based on background liver disease etiology: multi-center retrospective study

The Real-life Practice Experts for HCC (RELPEC) Study Group and HCC 48 Group (hepatocellular carcinoma experts from 48 clinics in Japan) It was recently reported that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are not responsive to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment. The present study aimed to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of lenvatinib in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH-related unresectable-HCC (u-HCC). Five hundred thirty u-HCC patients with Child–Pugh A were enrolled, and divided into the NAFLD/NASH (n = 103) and Viral/Alcohol (n = 427) groups. Clinical features were compared in a retrospective manner. Progression-free survival (PFS) was better in the NAFLD/NASH than the Viral/Alcohol group (median 9.3 vs. 7.5 months, P = 0.012), while there was no significant difference in overall survival (OS) (20.5 vs. 16.9 months, P = 0.057). In Cox-hazard analysis of prognostic factors for PFS, elevated ALT (≥ 30 U/L) (HR 1.247, P = 0.029), modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.236, P = 0.047), elevated AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.294, P = 0.014), and NAFLD/NASH etiology (HR 0.763, P = 0.036) were significant prognostic factors. NAFLD/NASH etiology was not a significant prognostic factor in Cox-hazard analysis for OS (HR0.758, P = 0.092), whereas AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.402, P = 0.009), BCLC C stage (HR 1.297, P = 0.035), later line use (HR 0.737, P = 0.014), and modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.875, P < 0.001) were significant. Lenvatinib can improve the prognosis of patients affected by u-HCC irrespective of HCC etiology or its line of treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsBioMed Central

The cost burden of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis depending on biologic treatment status – a Danish register-based study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 836 (2021) Cite this article. Patients diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease may be treated with biologics, depending on several medical and non-medical factors. This study investigated healthcare costs and production values of patients treated with biologics. Methods. This national register study included...
ScienceNature.com

Basic-science observations explain how outer retinal hyperreflective foci predict drusen regression and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration

Most evidence points to HRF above d-PEDs as RPE migrating above the RPE monolayer into the neural retina [7,8,9]. RPE cells that lose contact with the RPE monolayer undergo a phenotypic change, termed an EMT [10]. EMT results in RPE proliferation and increased fibrotic capacity [10, 11], accompanied by a decline in photoreceptor-supporting functions [12]. The extreme clinical example of RPE EMT is proliferative vitreoretinopathy, where RPE released from the monolayer undergoes massive proliferation and fibrosis [11], but more subtle RPE EMT has been demonstrated in AMD as well [10, 13]. Mild RPE EMT may lead to photoreceptor loss and an inability to fill-in gaps in the RPE monolayer after EMT-RPE migrates into the neural retina, thereby triggering GA [10].
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

Obesity (Ob) poses a significant risk factor for the onset of metabolic syndrome with associated complications, wherein the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapy shows pre-clinical success. Here, we explore the therapeutic applications of human Placental MSCs (P-MSCs) to address Ob-associated Insulin Resistance (IR) and its complications. In the present study, we show that intramuscular injection of P-MSCs homed more towards the visceral site, restored HOMA-IR and glucose homeostasis in the WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats. P-MSC therapy was effective in re-establishing the dysregulated cytokines. We report that the P-MSCs activates PI3K-Akt signaling and regulates the Glut4-dependant glucose uptake and its utilization in WNIN/GR-Ob (Ob-T2D) rats compared to its control. Our data reinstates P-MSC treatment's potent application to alleviate IR and restores peripheral blood glucose clearance evidenced in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) derived from white adipose tissue (WAT) of the WNIN/GR-Ob rats. Gaining insights, we show the activation of the PI3K-Akt pathway by P-MSCs both in vivo and in vitro (palmitate primed 3T3-L1 cells) to restore the insulin sensitivity dysregulated adipocytes. Our findings suggest a potent application of P-MSCs in pre-clinical/Ob-T2D management.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (IBD TaMMA) framework

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a class of chronic disorders whose etiogenesis is still unknown. Despite the high number of IBD-related omics studies, the RNA-sequencing data produced results that are hard to compare because of the experimental variability and different data analysis approaches. We here introduce the IBD Transcriptome and Metatranscriptome Meta-Analysis (TaMMA) framework, a comprehensive survey of publicly available IBD RNA-sequencing datasets. IBD TaMMA is an open-source platform where scientists can explore simultaneously the freely available IBD-associated transcriptomics and microbial profiles thanks to its interactive interface, resulting in a useful tool to the IBD community.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Bioinspired caries preventive strategy via customizable pellicles of saliva-derived protein/peptide constructs

Dental caries has been the most widespread chronic disease globally associated with significant health and financial burdens. Caries typically starts in the enamel, which is a unique tissue that cannot be healed or regrown; nonetheless, new preventive approaches have limitations and no effective care has developed yet. Since enamel is a non-renewable tissue, we believe that the intimate overlaying layer, the acquired enamel pellicle (AEP), plays a crucial lifetime protective role and could be employed to control bacterial adhesion and dental plaque succession. Based on our identified AEP whole proteome/peptidome, we investigated the bioinhibitory capacities of the native abundant proteins/peptides adsorbed in pellicle-mimicking conditions. Further, we designed novel hybrid constructs comprising antifouling and antimicrobial functional domains derived from statherin and histatin families, respectively, to attain synergistic preventive effects. Three novel constructs demonstrated significant multifaceted bio-inhibition compared to either the whole saliva and/or its native proteins/peptides via reducing biomass fouling and inducing biofilm dispersion beside triggering bacterial cell death. These data are valuable to bioengineer precision-guided enamel pellicles as an efficient and versatile prevention remedy. In conclusion, integrating complementary acting functional domains of salivary proteins/peptides is a novel translational approach to design multifunctional customizable enamel pellicles for caries prevention.
CancerNature.com

Asymmetric binomial statistics explains organelle partitioning variance in cancer cell proliferation

Asymmetric inheritance of organelles and compounds between daughter cells is considered a hallmark for differentiation and rejuvenation in stem-like and cancer cells, as much as a mechanism for enhancing resistance in bacteria populations. In non-differentiating homogeneous cancer cells, asymmetric division is still poorly investigated. Here, we present a method based on the binomial partitioning process that allows the measurement of asymmetric organelle partitioning with multiple live cell markers without genetically mutating the cells. We demonstrate our method by measuring simultaneously the partitioning of three cellular elements, i.e., cytoplasm, membrane, and mitochondria in human Jurkat T-cells. We found that although cell cytoplasm is partitioned symmetrically, mitochondria and membrane lipids are asymmetrically partitioned between daughter cells. Moreover, we observe that mitochondria and membrane lipids present a stable positive correlation with cytoplasm, incompatibly with a binomial partition mechanism produced by two independent partitioning processes. Our experimental apparatus, combined with our theoretical framework, could be generalized to different cell kinds, providing a tool for understanding partitioning-driven biological processes.
ScienceNature.com

Ambient air pollution and cardiovascular disease rate an ANN modeling: Yazd-Central of Iran

This study was aimed to investigate the air pollutants impact on heart patient's hospital admission rates in Yazd for the first time. Modeling was done by time series, multivariate linear regression, and artificial neural network (ANN). During 5 years, the mean concentrations of PM10, SO2, O3, NO2, and CO were 98.48 μg m−3, 8.57 ppm, 19.66 ppm, 18.14 ppm, and 4.07 ppm, respectively. The total number of cardiovascular disease (CD) patients was 12,491, of which 57% and 43% were related to men and women, respectively. The maximum correlation of air pollutants was observed between CO and PM10 (R = 0.62). The presence of SO2 and NO2 can be dependent on meteorological parameters (R = 0.48). Despite there was a positive correlation between age and CD (p = 0.001), the highest correlation was detected between SO2 and CD (R = 0.4). The annual variation trend of SO2, NO2, and CO concentrations was more similar to the variations trend in meteorological parameters. Moreover, the temperature had also been an effective factor in the O3 variation rate at lag = 0. On the other hand, SO2 has been the most effective contaminant in CD patient admissions in hospitals (R = 0.45). In the monthly database classification, SO2 and NO2 were the most prominent factors in the CD (R = 0.5). The multivariate linear regression model also showed that CO and SO2 were significant contaminants in the number of hospital admissions (R = 0.46, p = 0.001) that both pollutants were a function of air temperature (p = 0.002). In the ANN nonlinear model, the 14, 12, 10, and 13 neurons in the hidden layer were formed the best structure for PM, NO2, O3, and SO2, respectively. Thus, the Rall rate for these structures was 0.78–0.83. In these structures, according to the autocorrelation of error in lag = 0, the series are stationary, which makes it possible to predict using this model. According to the results, the artificial neural network had a good ability to predict the relationship between the effect of air pollutants on the CD in a 5 years' time series.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tetrandrine alleviates silicosis by inhibiting canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation in lung macrophages

Silicosis caused by inhalation of silica particles leads to more than ten thousand new occupational exposure-related deaths yearly. Exacerbating this issue, there are currently few drugs reported to effectively treat silicosis. Tetrandrine is the only drug approved for silicosis treatment in China, and despite more than decades of use, its efficacy and mechanisms of action remain largely unknown. Here, in this study, we established silicosis mouse models to investigate the effectiveness of tetrandrine of early and late therapeutic administration. To this end, we used multiple cardiopulmonary function test, as well as markers for inflammation and fibrosis. Moreover, using single cell RNA sequencing and transcriptomics of lung tissue and quantitative microarray analysis of serum from silicosis and control mice, our results provide a novel description of the target pathways for tetrandrine. Specifically, we found that tetrandrine attenuated silicosis by inhibiting both the canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome pathways in lung macrophages. Taken together, our work showed that tetrandrine yielded promising results against silicosis-associated inflammation and fibrosis and further lied the groundwork for understanding its molecular targets. Our results also facilitated the wider adoption and development of tetrandirne, potentially accelerating a globally accepted therapeutic strategy for silicosis.
ScienceNature.com

Loss of protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 reduces IL-4-driven alternative macrophage activation

Macrophages are a heterogeneous population of innate immune cells that are often divided into two major subsets: classically activated, typically pro-inflammatory (M1) macrophages that mediate host defense, and alternatively activated, tolerance-inducing (M2) macrophages that exert homeostatic and tissue-regenerative functions. Disturbed macrophage function/differentiation results either in inadequate, excessive immune activation or in a failure to induce efficient protective immune responses against pathogens. Loss-of-function variants in protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, but the effect of macrophage-intrinsic PTPN2 loss is still poorly understood. Here we report that PTPN2-deficient macrophages fail to acquire an alternatively activated/M2 phenotype. This was the consequence of reduced IL-6 receptor expression and a failure to induce IL-4 receptor in response to IL-6, resulting in an inability to respond to the key M2-inducing cytokine IL-4. Ultimately, failure to adequately respond to IL-6 and IL-4 resulted in increased levels of M1 macrophage marker expression in vitro and exacerbated lung inflammation upon infection with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in vivo. These results demonstrate that PTPN2 loss interferes with the ability of macrophages to adequately respond to inflammatory stimuli and might explain the increased susceptibility of PTPN2 loss-of-function carriers to developing inflammatory diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

MBD2 acts as a repressor to maintain the homeostasis of the Th1 program in type 1 diabetes by regulating the STAT1-IFN-γ axis

The methyl-CpG-binding domain 2 (MBD2) interprets DNA methylome-encoded information through binding to the methylated CpG DNA, by which it regulates target gene expression at the transcriptional level. Although derailed DNA methylation has long been recognized to trigger or promote autoimmune responses in type 1 diabetes (T1D), the exact role of MBD2 in T1D pathogenesis, however, remains poorly defined. Herein, we generated an Mbd2 knockout model in the NOD background and found that Mbd2 deficiency exacerbated the development of spontaneous T1D in NOD mice. Adoptive transfer of Mbd2−/− CD4 T cells into NOD.scid mice further confirmed the observation. Mechanistically, Th1 stimulation rendered the Stat1 promoter to undergo a DNA methylation turnover featured by the changes of DNA methylation levels or patterns along with the induction of MBD2 expression, which then bound to the methylated CpG DNA within the Stat1 promoter, by which MBD2 maintains the homeostasis of Th1 program to prevent autoimmunity. As a result, ectopic MBD2 expression alleviated CD4 T cell diabetogenicity following their adoptive transfer into NOD.scid mice. Collectively, our data suggest that MBD2 could be a viable target to develop epigenetic-based therapeutics against T1D in clinical settings.
ScienceNature.com

Disease-modifying pharmacological approaches to correcting basal forebrain cholinergic neuronal (BFCN) dysfunction and degeneration

Degeneration of the basal forebrain, the primary source of cholinergic innervation in the brain, occurs in age- and neurodegenerative disease-related cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) where BFCN degeneration may be a major driver of disease progression [1]. Further, a recent publication demonstrated BFCN loss underpins gait dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, arguing that therapeutically targeting the cholinergic system could also address certain motor aspects of neurodegenerative disease [2]. Recent evidence also indicates correcting BFCN dysfunction, leading to physiologic release patterns, could be expected to have better efficacy than compensating for BFCN dysfunction with cholinesterase inhibitors [3]. These findings, combined with the limited effects of anti-amyloid therapies on AD progression, have renewed interest in disease-modifying approaches to treat BFCN dysfunction.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.

