Inaccuracy of a non-invasive estimation of pulmonary vascular resistance assessed by cardiovascular magnetic resonance in heart failure patients
Pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) is a marker of pulmonary vascular remodeling. A non-invasive model assessed by cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) has been proposed to estimate PVR. However, its accuracy has not yet been evaluated in patients with heart failure. We prospectively included 108 patients admitted with acute heart failure (AHF), in whom a right heart catheterization (RHC) and CMR were performed at the same day. PVR was estimated by CMR applying the model: PVR = 19.38 − [4.62 × Ln pulmonary artery average velocity (in cm/s)] − [0.08 × right ventricle ejection fraction (in %)], and by RHC using standard formulae. The median age of the cohort was 67 years (interquartile range 58–73), and 34% were females. The median of PVR assessed by RHC and CMR were 2.2 WU (1.5–4) and 5 WU (3.4–7), respectively. We found a weak correlation between invasive PVR and PVR assessed by CMR (Spearman r = 0.21, p = 0.02). The area under the ROC curve for PVR assessed by CMR to detect PVR ≥ 3 WU was 0.57, 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.47–0.68. In patients with AHF, the non-invasive estimation of PVR using CMR shows poor accuracy, as well as a limited capacity to discriminate increased PVR values.
