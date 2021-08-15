Bills release five players on Sunday
All 32 NFL teams must trim their rosters to 85 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The Buffalo Bills got a head start on Sunday by announcing the release of five players:. With these moves, the Bills now have 86 players on their active roster, counting running back Christian Wade, who is exempt from the roster limit as part of the International Pathway Program. So the team doesn’t have to make any more moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0