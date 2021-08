Back in October of 2019 developer 10tons announced Tesla Force for PC, a spin-off of their incredibly awesome sci-fi top-down shooter Tesla vs Lovecraft. Given that the vast majority of the 10tons catalog is available on mobile, I felt confident saying at that time that I’d eat my hat if Tesla Force didn’t also end up on mobile at some point. I do not enjoy the taste of hats, so it’s a good thing that in August of last year 10tons did officially confirm that the game would indeed be heading to mobile. Then just last month the developers put out a call for beta testing help for the mobile version of Tesla Force, and that brings us to today where they’ve now sent out a final beta version of the game and have announced an August 19th release date. It truly has been a journey, friends. Check out the Tesla Force PC trailer if you haven’t seen it already.