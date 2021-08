This past July, Pace’s College of Health Professions appointed its new dean, Marcus Tye. He will succeed Harriet Feldman, who served as dean of the school for over a decade, and was dean and a professor at the Lienhard School of Nursing for over 15 years before that. Tye is a licensed clinical psychologist who previously served as dean of the School of Health Sciences and interim dean of the School of Education at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York.