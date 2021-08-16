From LA to a W. Va. farm

NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR LATE 2021 MOVE-IN! Personalize this home with your own design finishes! Welcome to McRae & Lacy, where historic meets modern with luxury townhomes overlooking the Richmond skyline and James River, in historic Old Town Manchester. Enjoy walking to all the local restaurants, shops, and cafes that Manchester has to offer. This Southaven plan features unique touches with main floor open concept living, two car garage, elevator rough-in, and the best part-an outdoor terrace overlooking the James River and Richmond skyline! The first floor features a first floor bedroom with a full bath, upstairs you will find your main living area with an open kitchen, dining area, and spacious living room. The third floor features dual primary suites with walk-in closets, full baths with ceramic tile flooring & a laundry room. The top level of this stunning home, you will have the perfect area for entertaining- guest bedroom with full bathroom & media room and the best part your very own rooftop terrace with some amazing views! You have to see this gorgeous home, it will not disappoint.