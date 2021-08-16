PUBLIC NOTICE BUDGET HEARING N...

PUBLIC NOTICE BUDGET HEARING Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of LAKE CO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 34 (Antioch CCSD #34), in the County of Lake, State of Illinois, that the budget for said School District, beginning July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022, is on file and conveniently available (Monday -Friday) at the Administrative Office at 964 Spafford Street, Antioch, Illinois, during the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Notice is further hereby given that a public hearing of said budget will be held at 6:20 PM on Tuesday the 21st day of September 2021, in the cafeteria, located at Antioch Upper Grade School, 800 Highview Drive, Antioch, Illinois 60002. Angela Baronello, Secretary Board of Education LAKE CO SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 34, Antioch CCSD #34. Published in Daily Herald August 16, 2021 (4568602) , posted 08/16/2021.