PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR B...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS/PROPOSALS McHenry County will accept electronic proposals for 21-4147 RPF Provide Compensation Study due September 16, 2021 no later than 9:00 a.m. (CST). This notice is issued by the office of Adam Letendre, Director of Purchasing, McHenry County Administrative Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock, IL 60098. Prospective vendors may obtain documents at https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-j-z/purchasing/bids-rfps or by contacting the purchasing department at purchasing@mchenrycountyil.gov. All contracts for the Construction of Public Works are subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). Published in Daily Herald August 16, 2021 (4568611) , posted 08/16/2021.