Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mchenry County, IL

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR B...

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS/PROPOSALS McHenry County will accept electronic proposals for 21-4147 RPF Provide Compensation Study due September 16, 2021 no later than 9:00 a.m. (CST). This notice is issued by the office of Adam Letendre, Director of Purchasing, McHenry County Administrative Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock, IL 60098. Prospective vendors may obtain documents at https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-j-z/purchasing/bids-rfps or by contacting the purchasing department at purchasing@mchenrycountyil.gov. All contracts for the Construction of Public Works are subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). Published in Daily Herald August 16, 2021 (4568611) , posted 08/16/2021.

marketplace.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Mchenry County, IL
Government
Woodstock, IL
Government
City
Woodstock, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mchenry County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Notice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Residents fighting US 24 changes in northern Indiana

PERU, Ind. (AP) - Residents and local officials are fighting plans for overhauling a U.S. 24 intersection in northern Indiana, saying they don't believe it will improve traffic safety. The Indiana Department of Transportation has proposed building a so-called 'œJ-turns' at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Indiana 19 just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy