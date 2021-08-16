Cancel
Monday Morning Sports Update-08/16/2021

wsjmsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB – Major League Baseball. Indians 11, Tigers 0 – McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0 Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer. Instead, they gave McKenzie a standing ovation after Castro’s hit and another after he finished the inning with his 11th strikeout. McKenzie came within four outs of breaking baseball’s longest no-hit drought.

www.wsjmsports.com

