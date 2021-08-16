Staying together for her child

Summer is winding down and school has started back. The start of a new school year can be overwhelming – shopping for school clothes, adjusting to a new routine, homework, carpools, afterschool activities, and more. All the additional school-related responsibilities can leave parents anxious and overworked. To cope with the additional demands on their time, parents often resort to multitasking. But does multitasking actually help to get more done in less time? Many experts not only say “no” but that it actually increases, not lowers anxiety. Multitasking can also hinder the relationship between parent and child by sending a subconscious message to the child that they are not a priority for the parent. Recognize that multitasking is a myth. We’ve been told that multitasking improves productivity. It is true that you can switch back and forth from one activity to another. However, at one moment in time, you can only focus on one thing. For example, you can prepare a recipe for supper and then fold laundry while it is cooking in the oven. However, you could not chop ingredients and prepare a recipe at the same time you are folding laundry and do well at either. We recognize this as a bad idea that could be disastrous! Yet, we falsely think we can watch television, read text messages on our phone, and work on the computer at the same time we are “spending time” with our child. We can’t. Our attention will have to go toward one or the other. If the attention goes toward the electronic devices, then the child will be left to assume that the electronic devices are more important than they are.