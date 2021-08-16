Cancel
Lisbon, OH

Stage Left Youth Players to hold musical auditions

 6 days ago

LISBON –Stage Left Youth Players will audition their original one act musical, “Wake Up, Aurora!” on Saturday, August 21st at the Trinity Playhouse, 234 E Lincoln Way in Lisbon. Directors Kandace Cleland and Jodine Pilmer seek a cast of 28-34 youth grades K through 8 who enjoy singing, dancing and performing to play the roles of Lords, Ladies and children in Briar kingdom gone bad in the thirteen year absence of their princess, Sleeping Beauty.

