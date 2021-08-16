Stage Left Youth Players to hold musical auditions
LISBON –Stage Left Youth Players will audition their original one act musical, “Wake Up, Aurora!” on Saturday, August 21st at the Trinity Playhouse, 234 E Lincoln Way in Lisbon. Directors Kandace Cleland and Jodine Pilmer seek a cast of 28-34 youth grades K through 8 who enjoy singing, dancing and performing to play the roles of Lords, Ladies and children in Briar kingdom gone bad in the thirteen year absence of their princess, Sleeping Beauty.www.reviewonline.com
Comments / 0