Allegheny County, PA

Obituary: Joseph F. 'Joe' Sacramento | Ever-active nonagenarian who was driver for Westinghouse, had pizza and hoagie businesses

By Janice Crompton
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph F. “Joe” Sacramento knew how to hustle. A lifelong resident of Braddock and North Braddock, the son of Italian immigrants served in the Navy during World War II and later worked full time for more than four decades as a truck driver and chauffeur at Westinghouse Electric Corp. while at the same time operating a pizza shop and later a sandwich delivery business.

