Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Chilean Opposition Leader Owns Ethereum – But Is a Crypto-skeptic

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chilean opposition party leader has called for crypto to be officially recognized as an asset class and claimed he has ethereum (ETH) holdings – although he also calls himself a crypto “skeptic.”. Per a report from DF Mas, Giorgio Jackson, the founder of the Democratic Revolution political party, which...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Cryptocurrency#Chilean#Df Mas#Senate#Eth#The Buda Crypto Exchange#Btc#Salvadorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Fintech
Country
Argentina
Related
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle While Cardano Rallies Above USD 2

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the USD 45,500 support. BTC even broke the USD 45,000 level and extended its decline. It is currently (04:00 UTC) trading well below USD 45,000, and it could extend losses below USD 44,000. Similarly, most major altcoins are slowly moving lower. ETH traded...
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Draft El Salvador Bitcoin banking regulations released

El Salvador’s Banco Central de Reserva has released two documents detailing how banks should deal with Bitcoin. The central bank of El Salvador, Banco Central de Reserva (BCR), has published draft regulations on how banks should handle Bitcoin. Two documents were released for consultation on Aug. 17 instructing banks and...
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Battles: Volatility to 'Drive Investors to Gold', Ethereum to 'Dethrone' It

Bitcoin (BTC) volatility could drive investors back to gold, predicts Jake Klein, Executive Chairman of Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining. In the meantime, the price of ethereum (ETH) could skyrocket and potentially exceed the value of the top cryptocurrency within the next five years, per Nigel Green, CEO and Founder of financial advisory and asset management business deVere Group.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Hold Support, Solana Moves Into Top 10

Bitcoin price corrected lower, but it remained stable above the USD 45,000 support. BTC started a fresh increase and climbed above USD 46,000. It is currently (11:45 UTC) approaching the USD 47,000 resistance, above which the price might test USD 48,000. Similarly, most major altcoins are slowly rising. ETH found...
Marketscryptonews.com

Fitch's Warning for El Salvador, 'Concerning Regulatory Roadmap' + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Ratings agency Fitch Ratings warned against the potential negative consequences of El Salvador adopting bitcoin (BTC) to its financial institutions and insurance sector. The country would have to either hold BTC and be exposed to day-to-day volatility, or sell any incoming BTC immediately to the market, which would incur other costs.
Currenciesfinancemagnates.com

Chilean Deputy Discloses He Holds Ethereum despite Being a Crypto Skeptic

Giorgio Jackson, a deputy of the Chilean opposition Democratic Revolution political party, recently revealed in an event ran by a cryptocurrency exchange, Buda, that he holds an undisclosed amount of Ethereum (ETH). However, he made it clear that he remains in a crypto ‘skeptic’ stance. According to a report from...
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade In Range, Altcoins Rally

Bitcoin price remained strong above the USD 46,500 support zone. BTC is currently (11:45 UTC) trading in a range below the USD 48,000 resistance and it could aim for more upsides. In the stated scenario, the bulls might attempt a test of the USD 50,000 resistance. Besides, most major altcoins...
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Opposition leader elected president in Zambia

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has won the southern African country’s presidency with more than 50 percent of the vote. Hichilema was declared president–elect early Monday after getting more than 2.8 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.8 million votes, achieving one of the biggest electoral wins in Zambia’s history.
Marketscryptonews.com

Rally, Pause, Resume, Regulate and 20 Crypto Jokes

There was a lot of rallying this week, including Solana and Cardano, as well as some rally pauses, and rally continuations, while Ethereum fees jumped to their highest point since May. As this was happening, Mark Cuban stated that he owns less than USD 500 worth of DOGE. Speaking of which, DOGE was rallying too. It was then reported that T-Mobile suffered a breach with the hacker asking for BTC 6, while State Department decided to take give crypto to informants who tip it off on “state-based hackers”. As we learned that the global crypto adoption grew 2,300% in two years, and that institutional players could dominate crypto trading within three years, crypto-sceptic Chilean opposition leader said he owns ETH, while Bitcoiners worked to remind the world of WTFhappenedin1971. And while the Poly Network was prolonging returning the funds, Liquid exchange got hacked.
Marketscryptonews.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Struggle To Hold Key Supports, Altcoins Slide Lower

Bitcoin price is struggling to stay above USD 44,500. Ethereum might decline further below the USD 3,000 support, XRP is down 10%. Bitcoin price failed to stay in a positive territory above the USD 45,500 support. BTC is slowly inching lower and it is currently (11:45 UTC) struggling to stay above USD 45,000. If it extends its decline below USD 45,000 and USD 44,500, there could be a sharp decline towards USD 42,000.
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Global Crypto Adoption Up 2,300% in Two Years - Chainalysis

Crypto adoption as of the end of the second quarter 2021 has been up by more than 2,300% compared to Q3 2019 on a global basis, and over 881% in the last year, according to a report by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The variations show adoption as a global phenomenon, but the report states that the biggest question is how much this adoption rate will continue on existing platforms, especially compared to new ones that are still emerging.
Currenciescryptonews.com

Digital Yuan May Prompt CBDC-to-CBDC Exchanges, Hurt USD Status - Chainalysis

As the Chinese government clamps down on decentralized cryptocurrencies and seeks to launch its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, industry observers believe the move could pave the way for the launch of CBDC-to-CBDC exchanges. At the same time, the digital yuan and other CBDCs to be rolled out by other countries could hurt the dollar’s status in global finance in the long-term.
Marketscryptonews.com

Ethereum Founder Skeptical of Dorsey, Zuckerberg's Plans

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shares his predictions for Ethereum and Bitcoin, and says he is skeptical about Jack Dorsey's plans in decentralized finance and Mark Zuckberberg's ambition to turn Facebook into a "metaverse company." He talks to Emily Chang on Bloomberg Studio 1.0.
Currenciescryptonews.com

Utopia P2P Introduces Anonymous USD Stablecoin Backed by DAI

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Utopia, a decentralized, peer-to-peer ecosystem, the development of which was begun covertly in 2013 and released officially in November of 2019, providing access to secure and surveillance resistant communication and finance, this month launches Utopia USD stablecoin; UUSD.
Internetvidanewspaper.com

Twitter Unlocks Accounts Of Indian Opposition Leaders

NEW DELHI — Microblogging site Twitter on Aug. 14 unlocked the accounts of the members of India’s leading opposition political party, the Indian National Congress. The social media platform unlocked the account of party leader Rahul Gandhi and his party a few days after it was temporarily suspended for sharing pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.
Congress & Courtswearebreakingnews.com

Court Condemns Brother Of Opposition Leader Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) – A Russian court has sentenced a brother of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a suspended sentence for calling street protests in violation of coronavirus restrictions. The Preobrazhensky District Court, Moscow, found Oleg Navalny guilty of incitement to violate sanitary regulations and gave him a suspended prison...
Chinaomahanews.net

Communist Party of China puts people first, says Chilean party leader

SANTIAGO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) puts the people first and makes the role of the people in the governing process clear, Chilean lawmaker and president of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teillier has said recently. "Many wonder how the CPC can lead this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy