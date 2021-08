The supply chain disaster continues for Ford as another gut-punch is dealt to current and hopeful Bronco owners. Ford is having the absolute worst luck launching its revived Bronco. There's been a litany of delays, mostly related to supply chain issues. Production looked good to go for a little while, but as of Thursday, the honeymoon is over. There's no other way to put this: If you haven't received your Bronco with a molded in color hardtop, you'll likely be waiting until October at the soonest.