No Vax, No Service: Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect in NYC Restaurants, Venues

NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers will have to start carrying their COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals starting Monday. The new requirement is the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the delta variant. As the first major U.S. city to require anyone partaking in certain indoor activities or large outdoor gatherings to show proof they’ve been inoculated, all eyes are on the five boroughs. People will have to show proof that they have had at least one vaccine dose and business owners are burdened with enforcing the rules.

