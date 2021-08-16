Call of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Coming on August 19th – Rumor
Following the discovery of images for its cover art and special editions, Call of Duty: Vanguard has seen quite the amount of attention recently. Though the game’s official Twitter has acknowledged the leaks and rumors with Activision starting its own marketing campaign in response, various new details have been provided via insider Tom Henderson. In a new tweet, the latter revealed that the official reveal is coming on August 19th.gamingbolt.com
