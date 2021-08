This article by Jennifer Lamas was originally published on Reality Sandwich and appears here with permission. Autism spectrum disorder is perplexing and can affect a person for a lifetime. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1% of the population suffers from ASD. That is approximately 75,000,000 people all over the world, and there is no known cure. Although there is a lot of controversy surrounding the idea of using psychedelic substances as a form of treatment for some disorders, psychedelics can have promising effects on the brains of individuals with ASD.