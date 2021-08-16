Re: Just saw video of Taliban leaders posing

Cancel
In Kabul Presidential Office- seems like that would have been wonderful opportunity for a drone missle. I’ve done 2 tours in that dump…Fck em I say…There is a small minority of people over there that want our help…there’s also an overwhelming majority that don’t and hate the very sight of our existence…You simply do not know who to trust over there. Many times I have seen Commanders think we have a source for significant intel only to find out we are getting our leg pulled. This especially happened to the rookie CCs thinking they were going to come there and win the war themselves and then come home to write a book about it.

