The Music Digest for Monday, August 16

btrtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo time for small talk, we’ve got about two weeks of new music to pack into this episode! Get listening!

www.btrtoday.com

Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Kenny Chesney Drops Surprise Music Video For “Beautiful World”

Kenny Chesney dropping some surprises on a Friday. He surprised No Shoes Nation with a brand new music video for his song, “Beautiful World.”. As you could imagine, Chesney’s main purpose of the song is to point out all of the great things that come from this world, even with all of the negativity that seems to circulate daily nowadays:
MusicWFMZ-TV Online

Music Monday: The Large Flowerheads

After the pandemic forced many musicians to go silent, the sounds of The Large Flowerheads are back in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. The group has a gig Wednesday at Musikfest...and a lot more after that. Greg, Billy, Colleen, Dave, and Moe joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the studio to...
Musicvt.edu

Music on Mondays: Richard Masters, piano

Find more information here: https://www.performingarts.vt.edu/performances/2021/08/sopa-masters083021.html. Pianist Richard Masters performs a free program that mixes old works with new, from Mozart's bubbly Sonata in B-flat K. 333, to works of Brahms. Also on the program are the world premiere of the jazzy "Blue Nocturne" by Texas-based composer Joel Love, and a...
Beauty & Fashionbtrtoday.com

Les Sewing Sisters

This week I share the self-titled debut album from Les Sewing Sisters and chat with 1/2 of the duo, Lun*na Munoh! We talk music, art, fashion, thriving in the creative world since the ’80s, and the documentary Who Is Lun*na Munoh?
Public Healthbtrtoday.com

Sweet Nobody on 'Trying Our Best,' the Pandemic, & More New Music

Going through personal issues, struggling with self-doubt, and then BAM—a pandemic hits. But Sweet Nobody is still releasing a kickass album. Trying Our Best comes out Sept. 17 on Daydream Records and it sets the stage for a resilient band. The California-based four-piece gives you delicate indie tunes that aren’t your typical emotional songs. Yeah, they stay sensitive and get deep. But they use shimmering guitar, melodic drums, and epic vocals that create an air of hope while they face their demons.
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

To The Next Level World Hip Hop Show

I performed at a party this past weekend for some young cats. A couple of other artists performed at the party as well, the problem was, it seems as though some of these young artists don’t care about the craft. They sing over their own lyrics, which is definitely a no no amongst hip-hop purists, but they also look like they couldn’t care less about the rules. They just wanna have a good time. There are many levels to this music we call Hip-Hop, and this mix today shows you how some artists are just on a higher level. Let’s go!
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Earth, Wind & Fire – You Want My Love (Featuring Lucky Daye)

Lucky Daye has been killing features throughout the year. Just to name a few, he has appeared on “Good & Plenty with Alex Isley, “Make You Feel Good” with BJ The Chicago Kid and “Sinner with Adekunle Gold. Most recently, he kicked off “Slow Down” with VanJess. Now, he’s taking things up a notch by hopping on “You Want My Love” with Earth, Wind & Fire.
Musicallaccess.com

The Friday Five: New Music Roundup 8/20/21

It’s Friday which always means new music! Here are some new ones to take you into the weekend:. “Reaching Out” by Dillon Francis & Bow Anderson. Electronic DJ and producer Dillon Francis taps U.K. pop singer and songwriter Bow Anderson for the feel-good anthem “Reaching Out” that drops alongside the announcement of Francis‘ third album which is set release on October 5th (the DJ’s birthday.) Made during quarantine, the producer notes the album’s purpose is to “give people something joyous during a time of deep uncertainty and turmoil.”
MusicPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: MGK, Maneskin, The Record Company + More

Another week, another list of incredible new music releases that we can't wait to tell you about!. Each week we give you the latest (and greatest) new alternative music releases. We're talking singles, albums, remastered or special releases, top to bottom, left to right, we've got it for you. For the latest in the world of alternative music, you've got to be with us for Sunday Studio Cuts, each Sunday night at 10pm on WRRV. Thanks to Darkside Records, Val will give you an inside listen to songs, and even some new artists, that you wouldn't typically hear on the air.
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Coi Leray to Guns N’ Roses — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Coi Leray to Guns N’ Roses: The sixty-eighth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Crankdat and Krewella, hip-hop from Coi Leray, rock from Guns N’ Roses, this week’s cover stars Broken Baby, and so much more.
Musicurbanvault.co.uk

New Noise: aboywithabag – Summertime In New York (Free Download/Dim Mak Records)

Chicago based producer/DJ aboywithabag makes his New Noise debut with a sizzling house-party banger, SUMMERTIME IN NEW YORK. Coating the track with an infectious vocal and his signature house groove, the rising producer and DJ, keeps the temperature up and the dancefloor moving. Sai Aditya, reborn as aboywithabag on stage, drops major gas with his latest single, ‘Summertime In New York’. The groove-driven track features buoyant synths over a vibey bassline and vocal samples, while also flexing a masterfully distinctive tech-house sound. The Chicago producer is constantly refining his technique, making great strides in the music industry as he spins his fresh takes on cross-genre melodies.
Musicalbumism.com

THE PLAYLIST | Best New Music | August

The Albumism team is thrilled to welcome you to the August 2021 edition of our monthly new music playlist, which is available via both YouTube and Spotify. We hope you enjoy listening to 30 of the latest and greatest songs tickling our ears at the moment, and if you dig any of the songs featured here, we encourage you to support the artists by purchasing their music via their official online stores or other fine music retailers near you.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

30 New Songs Out Today

JAMES BLAKE - "LIFE IS NOT THE SAME" James Blake has shared the second single off his upcoming album Friends That Break Your Heart. "Life Is Not The Same" was co-produced by Take A Daytrip (Sheck Wes, Lil Nas X, Rico Nasty, etc), and like the previous single, it finds James in somber, minimal pop territory.

