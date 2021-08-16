The Music Digest for Monday, August 16

I performed at a party this past weekend for some young cats. A couple of other artists performed at the party as well, the problem was, it seems as though some of these young artists don’t care about the craft. They sing over their own lyrics, which is definitely a no no amongst hip-hop purists, but they also look like they couldn’t care less about the rules. They just wanna have a good time. There are many levels to this music we call Hip-Hop, and this mix today shows you how some artists are just on a higher level. Let’s go!