RedmiBook 15 e-Learning Edition Laptop Review

REVIEW – I haven’t used a desktop as my personal computer in probably a decade or more. That is because I am willing to give up a huge monitor that usually comes with a desktop in exchange for the smaller screen and the portability that the laptop provides me. And monitors are so cheap anyway that it isn’t much money to have a big monitor at your workstation that you can connect your laptop to. But it’s when I am on the go that I miss having that big second monitor and the ability to spread out my apps across 2 screens. So when the SideTrak Swivel came out I was excited to try this portable solution for having a second monitor on the go.