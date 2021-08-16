Cancel
Apple Shows Off HomePods’ Immersive Spatial Audio With Billie Eilish’s Voice

By Ell Ko
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s HomePod and HomePod mini speakers are getting the spatial audio and lossless playback update via Apple Music, which seems to be coming over the next few months. Spatial audio is described by Zane Lowe, Apple Music radio host, as an “immersive experience with sound moving around you in different directions.” Apple Music had launched the feature in early June for AirPods, but this update marks the full integration into the HomePods system.

designtaxi.com

