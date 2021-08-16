Ohio advocates concerned that poverty will rise when COVID-19 pandemic aid ends
Like many Americans, Reynoldsburg resident Andy Buehler is thankful for receiving his slice of the nearly $1 trillion of federal aid issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Yeah, it has helped us out tremendously, just getting bills caught up and stuff,” said Buehler, who was picking up free bags of clothing from the Charity Newsies nonprofit organization in Columbus recently. He has two children, ages 5 and 9.www.dispatch.com
