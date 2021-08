Chelsea starts fresh this weekend as it seeks a seventh league title, and visiting Crystal Palace is first on the slate when the 2021-22 English Premier League season kicks off Saturday. The Blues were languishing in ninth place under Frank Lampard last season but rallied after Thomas Tuchel took over, and they finished fourth in the league at 19-10-9. They went on to beat league champion Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League, and they won the UEFA Super Cup in a shootout over Villareal on Wednesday night. Now, they have their sights on league success, and a match against Crystal Place, which finished 14th at 12-8-18 last season, could build confidence right off the bat.