Microgreens offering local flavor to central Ohio

Believe it or not, growing microgreens is the easy part. This was one of the first lessons learned by Ty Lilly after he started researching these tiny powerhouses for nutritionand flavor after being laid off from a lucrative career in software. Rather than search for another job he decided to create his own. Along with business and life partner Martha Channell, who had also recently lost her job at a soil testing lab, they decided — after extensive research — to jump into growing microgreens full time in 2019 as Seven Acre Farm.