Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,078,000

Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful, custom built home sits elegantly on 6 acres, a very private location yet only minutes from town. Featuring approx4,800 sq.ft. main house in immaculate condition, a huge 1,200 sq.ft. workshop, and a highly private, fully equipped, 2 bed/2 bath guest house! Also including some UNIQUE features like free internet for life, full wiring for generator, a well, and even a sauna. AS you enter the property you will enjoy a long scenic driveway through a well manicured yard. Inside you will find a thoroughly well designed open concept floor plan complete with custom cabinetry, elegant crown molding, beautiful wood floors, and stunning natural light that fills the space. Kitchen features a very large island, massive pantry, updated appliances and fixtures, and perfectly designed for any food preparation. Through the back door you will find a gorgeous sun room with accordion style screens and weather proofing that can be retracted to take in the view. Throughout the home there is tons of storage and closet space and all the laundry space you need. The master suite is in a separate wing and is incredibly spacious with large closet and an immense exercise/bonus room attached. Above garage there is a giant flex space, half bath attached with many uses. The guest home is tucked away a short walk further into the property.Featuring a fully functioning kitchen, living, a large laundry, garage space, and covered patios front and back. Don't miss this remarkable property.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
College Station, TX
Business
College Station, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
College Station, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Weather#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateTravelPulse

Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite

The Beach House One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. Radiating classic elegance and understated simplicity, these one-bedroom Love Nest Butler Suites offer the utmost in comfort and contemporary luxury. The spacious bedroom and comfortable sitting area feature rich mahogany furnishings, modern stone floors and tastefully elegant British Colonial accents. The suite's marble bath is complete with a double vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Situated just a short stroll away from the cerulean waters of Emerald Bay, in the Beachhouse Village, on the second and third floors, these beautiful suites boast a furnished, private balcony with views of the lush, tropical gardens to enjoy with the one you love. Butler Elite and 24-hour room service are included.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $552,000

This 100+ year old farm house is bursting with charm & just waiting for a new owner to give it new life! With approx. 2300+/- SF, the house has 3 large BRs, 2.5 baths; large yet cozy LR with woodburning fireplace & beautiful French doors connecting it to the kitchen; DR with a rounded beveled glass door & built-in china cabinets; & a kitchen with tons of potential to make it into any chef’s dream including a built-in butler’s pantry cabinet & French doors to the Solarium. Most of the floors thru-out the house are original wide-plank hardwood with wooden pegs & there are original exposed beams & floor joists in some areas. The ceilings in the LR & staircase are sandblasted, repurposed wood from the old guard rails along the original GSParkway & the handrail on the staircase was made from a horse and carriage harness. The owner built oversized closets in the BRs including a walk-in closet in the master which also has French doors with a Juliet type balcony overlooking the Solarium. One of the guest BRs has a staircase leading to the attic which is great for storage or could possibly be finished & made into a small play area. The home is situated on 6+/- acres of cleared farm land & includes several “out” bldgs inc. a 2-story barn, open garage, shed, & other 2 smaller structures. All buildings are serviced with solar panels (paid outright) which are free-standing away from the house and provide radiant heat and electric. Additional lots available. Contact LA.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $618,900

CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF "YES!" YES-Our Models and Sales Offices are now fully open for walk-ins and appointments! YES-We do have homes available for sale! YES-We'd love to talk to you about how you can buy a new home this summer! Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. This community is managed from our Franklin Farm model located at 259 Poplar Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22406.
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $675,950

Low Maintenance living at its finest, to-be-built by superior LOCAL builder! High quality construction includes 2"X 6"exterior walls, tankless HW, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in all full baths, finely appointed main level owner's suite, cathedral ceiling in great room, gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite, SS appliances, and walk-in pantry! 2 very large second level bedrooms with a beautifully finished hall bath, and tons of storage space. Detached 2 car garage with carriage house apartment above, situated on corner lot! Note: 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the house, 1 bedroom & 1 bath in the carriage house.
Interior DesignPosted by
Wide Open Country

12 Items for a Cozy Farmhouse Bedroom

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As much as I loved watching Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, I was even more obsessed with how they seemed to boost classic farmhouse design. They can probably be credited with creating the "modern farmhouse" look that people have yet to tire of, and it's easy to see why it's such a popular choice.
Real Estatemoneyweek.com

Eight of the best properties for sale with summer houses

The Old Rectory, Foulsham, Norfolk. A period property with a Georgian centre flanked by Victorian extensions and a large, unconverted barn and Victorian-style glass house in the gardens. It has sash windows with shutters and open fireplaces. 8 beds, 4 baths, 4 receps, breakfast kitchen, outbuildings, 1.86 acres.£2.795m Jackson-Stops 01328-801333.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Gainesville, FLmycbs4.com

Customer tips $10,000 at Gainesville restaurant

Gainesville — On Tuesday evening, 10 Wahoo Seafood employees were tipped $1,000 each from a customer. Owner Shawn Shepherd said he has not seen anything like this before in his 35 year career at the restaurant. "We have (an employee) that works in our kitchen whose daughter has been in,...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Defying The Standards – Custom Countertop Height Kitchens

One size fits all rarely works, even when talking about furniture or other home-related products. Countertops are a good example. The standard height for a kitchen counter is 36” off the floor. While that may be OK for some people, in a lot of cases the counter can either be...
Interior DesignDemocrat-Herald

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

DIY Stone Driveway Project

Who doesn’t want a killer driveway? Not only does it look amazing on your property, but guests will appreciate having a space to invite them in. A good driveway makes for a warm welcome every time. Now there are many different types of driveways you can choose from and it’s all about personal preference. But today, we’re going to talk about driveways paved with driveway rocks, or flagstone driveways.
Industryamazinginteriordesign.com

4 Packing And Storage Tips When Moving To Another City

Moving to another city might bring out a love-hate relationship. While you’ll be exploring a different place, packing and fixing everything you need to do might cause a headache. As you move into another city, you need to prepare plenty of things, especially that you can’t just drive back and forth when you forgot to bring some of your stuff as it can be time-consuming and energy-wasting.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...

Comments / 0

Community Policy