Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Just Listed | Stunning in Somerset | 224 Murcia Drive #113

luxuryrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This adorable condo could not be in a better location - directly across a large green space perfect for relaxing and enjoying the Florida outdoors!. Somerset in Abacoa is close to excellent schools and features a heated pool, children's playground, and gorgeous large green...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murcia#Jupiter#Green Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePhillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Lakeside Contemporary in Paupack

With its own boat launch and boat slip, this woodsy house on Fairview Lake is a water lover’s dream. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you love boating, fishing or sailing, you’ll want to snap up this Paupack...
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $552,000

This 100+ year old farm house is bursting with charm & just waiting for a new owner to give it new life! With approx. 2300+/- SF, the house has 3 large BRs, 2.5 baths; large yet cozy LR with woodburning fireplace & beautiful French doors connecting it to the kitchen; DR with a rounded beveled glass door & built-in china cabinets; & a kitchen with tons of potential to make it into any chef’s dream including a built-in butler’s pantry cabinet & French doors to the Solarium. Most of the floors thru-out the house are original wide-plank hardwood with wooden pegs & there are original exposed beams & floor joists in some areas. The ceilings in the LR & staircase are sandblasted, repurposed wood from the old guard rails along the original GSParkway & the handrail on the staircase was made from a horse and carriage harness. The owner built oversized closets in the BRs including a walk-in closet in the master which also has French doors with a Juliet type balcony overlooking the Solarium. One of the guest BRs has a staircase leading to the attic which is great for storage or could possibly be finished & made into a small play area. The home is situated on 6+/- acres of cleared farm land & includes several “out” bldgs inc. a 2-story barn, open garage, shed, & other 2 smaller structures. All buildings are serviced with solar panels (paid outright) which are free-standing away from the house and provide radiant heat and electric. Additional lots available. Contact LA.
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 117 S. Park Drive

Open: Sunday, Aug. 22, from 1-4 p.m. You will love this updated Arlington Forest colonial on a quiet tree-lined street with a detached garage just steps away from the W&OD Trail. An inviting screened porch has a back door to the backyard. The inviting red door takes you into the spacious living room.
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Double-Wide Trinity in Queen Village

This trinity on a gated lane comes with an ownership share in the large common courtyard next to it. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This gorgeous trinity for sale in Queen Village is truly original, and outstanding, in...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Riverside Contemporary in Gladwyne

With this simple yet attractive house by the Schuylkill, you get all of the cachet of a Gladwyne address with none of the pretense. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Does the aerial view below look like Gladwyne to...
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Custom Built, Marsh Front Home with Wando River Views in Mount Pleasant, SC Sold

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Todd Vance, COO and Broker of NV Realty Group LLC is proud to announce the sale of 2219 Branch Creek, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The property sold for $1,210,000. The buyers were represented by Jay Satterfield of NV Realty Group and the seller was represented by Christine Milroth of Carolina Elite Real Estate.
Phillymag.com

Just Listed at the Shore: Neotraditional House in Longport

Located just one lot away from the beach, this spacious house is actually a contemporary house in neotraditional dress. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. So what should you do with this Longport neotraditional house for sale once you...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Warehouse Loft Condo in Fishtown

Here’s another apartment with personality in a building with personality galore — not to mention the city’s oldest working electric elevator. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. If you missed this opportunity to rent a one-of-a-kind condo in Fishtown’s...
Posted by
Robb Report

Inside a Stunning 200-Acre Oregon Horse Farm That Just Listed for $19.5 Million

Horseback riding is a fun enough hobby (or sport, if you’re serious about it), but raising and caring for horses require the sort of wide-open spaces that big-city homes often can’t afford. Thankfully, a massive new compound has just hit the market in Oregon that caters directly to the equestrian set. The 200-acre property, dubbed Wild Turkey Farm, has just about everything you’ll need to house a whole herd of horses. The estate is being sold by Barb Ellison, the ex-wife of Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ellison is a longtime horse breeder and purchased the property...
doppleronline.ca

The Waterfront at Grandview: just listed, just sold! | Sponsored by Wearing & Parrott

Just listed, two offers, just sold over asking. Contact us about similar properties. A rare opportunity has arisen! Here is your chance to secure one of the premier units at Huntsville’s new luxurious enclave of executive condominium residences, The Waterfront at Grandview, nestled on the shores of Fairy Lake. Superb...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Modernized Trinity in Bella Vista

Located on a colorful block, this trinity offers color of its own thanks to a makeover in the midcentury modern mold. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last week, our featured trinity had a colorful Isaiah Zagar mosaic for...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Classic A-Frame in Lake Naomi

The agency owner who bought and rehabbed this vintage vacation home learned when it was built when he did. And that gave him a clever idea. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Where were you in the summer of...
behindthehedges.com

Charming Sag Harbor Village Home Listed for Just Under $1 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. A charming home in the Sag Harbor Village Historic District is one of two homes in the area that are under $1 million. The home at 47 Grand Street is listed at $985,000 with Leslie Reingold of Sotheby’s International Realty.
MySanAntonio

Custom River Oaks home boasts luxury features (sponsored)

This custom designed home in the River Oaks area offers unique features, including Versailles pattern tumbled limestone floors and a Milgard sliding-door system that opens the living room wall to the outdoor loggia/pool and summer kitchen. Other interior features include Bertazzoni stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen, which opens to the...
luxuryrealestate.com

Yvonne Khouri-Morgan of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Dramatic Custom Hawaii Island Home for $5.45 Million

KAMUELA, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 68-1002 Papakonane Ct. by Yvonne Khouri-Morgan for $5.45 million. Overlooking the 17th fairway to the ocean, this dramatic custom home has incredible finishes such as hand plastered walls, rich mahogany doors and cabinetry, a synthetic slate roof, cedar siding and rock walls on the exterior. The beautiful rich lot includes tropical landscaping, a gated entry courtyard with steppingstones over koi ponds. The great room's ceiling detail features mahogany beams and carved panels. The large, pocketing, sliding door panels open to the pool and spa. The Chef's kitchen includes Wolf, Sub Zero, Miele appliances and plenty of cabinetry.
Austin, TXluxuryrealestate.com

Charlotte Brigham of Brigham Real Estate Sales Beautiful Lake Austin Waterfront Estate for $5.25 Million

AUSTIN, TX - Brigham Real Estate LLC is pleased to announce the sale of 4511 Island Cove, Austin TX 78731, listed at $5,250,000, represented by Charlotte Brigham. This quintessential Mediterranean masterpiece offers over 180 feet of Lake Austin waterfront and is a former Women's Symphony League Showhouse. Designed in the classic Italian Renaissance style by Impact Design, the residence was built by custom builder Keith Schoenfelt of Corias Homes. The property offers incredible outdoor space with flat walkout waterfront access. It is situated on a double sized flat lot with no steps, two boat docks, extended patios, loggias and gardens.
California StateApartment Therapy

This Tiny Red Cabin for Sale in California Has Hiking Trails Across the Street

Address: 328 N Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, California. Nestled in a pocket of the Santa Monica Mountains, this 1940s cabin for sale is perfectly positioned to be an outdoorsy getaway for a couple of nature enthusiasts. The tiny 432-square-foot abode sits among a grove of oak trees, boasts access to stunning hiking trails in the state park across the street, and is only a 15-minute drive to the beaches of Malibu.
luxuryrealestate.com

101 Lombard Street 201W

Walker's paradise! Beautiful and serene 2-Bdrm 2-Bath corner unit, refurbished and move-in ready! Spacious and bright living room, separate dining room and nicely-appointed kitchen are ideally suited for entertaining. Separation of two bedroom suites allows for the privacy and comfort of both family and guests. The primary (master) suite is a quiet haven with green hillside outlook, large walk-in closet, remodeled bath and dressing area; guest bedroom offers closet organizer & remodeled bath. Quiet corner location affords full natural light, and a wonderful front deck for coffee or cocktails! Ample storage closet directly adjacent to the unit, in-unit laundry, and 1 car garage parking complete the package. 101 Lombard at the base of Telegraph Hill is a vibrant waterfront community, offering 24-hour security & doorman, gorgeous garden areas, swimming pool, spa, community room & library. Best location for walks along the Embarcadero, North Beach, the Ferry Bldg., T-line to the ballpark.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

Serrano Sandy Springs Atlanta Condos - ALLATLANTACONDOS.COM

Serrano Sandy Springs Atlanta Condos: Serrano is a 5-story mid-rise located on Abernathy Road at the intersection of Barfield Road in the Sandy Springs area of Atlanta. Built in 2010, these 150 units have access to great amenities including gated access, concierge service, conference room, a fitness center, and swimming pool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy