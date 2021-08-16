Just Listed | Stunning in Somerset | 224 Murcia Drive #113

Walker's paradise! Beautiful and serene 2-Bdrm 2-Bath corner unit, refurbished and move-in ready! Spacious and bright living room, separate dining room and nicely-appointed kitchen are ideally suited for entertaining. Separation of two bedroom suites allows for the privacy and comfort of both family and guests. The primary (master) suite is a quiet haven with green hillside outlook, large walk-in closet, remodeled bath and dressing area; guest bedroom offers closet organizer & remodeled bath. Quiet corner location affords full natural light, and a wonderful front deck for coffee or cocktails! Ample storage closet directly adjacent to the unit, in-unit laundry, and 1 car garage parking complete the package. 101 Lombard at the base of Telegraph Hill is a vibrant waterfront community, offering 24-hour security & doorman, gorgeous garden areas, swimming pool, spa, community room & library. Best location for walks along the Embarcadero, North Beach, the Ferry Bldg., T-line to the ballpark.
Comments / 0