The woman did not look happy. Moments earlier, magician Bobby Torkova had borrowed her ring and made it disappear into thin air. Flashing a "What, me worry?" look, he moved on, making a walnut, an egg and a lemon vanish. Reaching into a bag, he found the lemon. Slicing it, he brought forth the egg, which he cracked to reveal the walnut. You see where this is going — inside the nut was the ring, good as new.