Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taunton, MA

WILLIE

Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie is a male Shih Tzu/Yorkie mix, about 11 years old. He may be 11, but he certainly does not look or act like a senior! He seems fine with other dogs and loves to go for walks and run and play. He also likes to just lay next to you and/or snuggle in your lap. However, Willie does not like to be picked up and also has a tendency to get “nippy” if he does not want to do something and you try to make him do it, He will need a person/family who is dog savvy and can work with him on this. Training and re-directing him will help — as well as time, patience, and love. Willie also cannot go to a home with small children. They would be too active for him and would not understand that they cannot pick him up, etc. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Taunton, MA
Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri, downgraded to a tropical storm, barrels toward northeast

Tropical Storm Henri continued its march toward the northeastern United States Sunday morning, and is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. Although the storm had been downgraded, many parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts were bracing for heavy rain, which could cause major flooding, and wind gust of up to 75 mph. Although the maximum winds could be as high as 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported the current wind speed at 70 mph.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Hill

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalized with COVID-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement from the civil rights leader’s Chicago-based nonprofit organization. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that Jackson, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, along with his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline.
WeatherPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Grace unleashes severe flooding in Mexico, killing eight

TECOLUTLA, Mexico, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hurricane Grace pummeled Mexico with torrential rain on Saturday, causing severe flooding and mudslides that killed at least eight people after becoming one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country's Gulf coast. Grace was blowing maximum sustained winds of 125...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy