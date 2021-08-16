Cancel
Ectopic expression of a novel cold-resistance protein 1 from Brassica oleracea promotes tolerance to chilling stress in transgenic tomato

By Umer Majeed Wani
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold stress is considered as one of the major environmental factors that adversely affects the plant growth and distribution. Therefore, there arises an immediate need to cultivate effective strategies aimed at developing stress-tolerant crops that would boost the production and minimise the risks associated with cold stress. In this study, a novel cold-responsive protein1 (BoCRP1) isolated from Brassica oleracea was ectopically expressed in a cold susceptible tomato genotype Shalimar 1 and its function was investigated in response to chilling stress. BoCRP1 was constitutively expressed in all the tissues of B. oleracea including leaf, root and stem. However, its expression was found to be significantly increased in response to cold stress. Moreover, transgenic tomato plants expressing BoCRP1 exhibited increased tolerance to chilling stress (4 °C) with an overall improved rate of seed germination, increased root length, reduced membrane damage and increased accumulation of osmoprotectants. Furthermore, we observed increased transcript levels of stress responsive genes and enhanced accumulation of reactive oxygen species scavenging enzymes in transgenic plants on exposure to chilling stress. Taken together, these results strongly suggest that BoCRP1 is a promising candidate gene to improve the cold stress tolerance in tomato.

Diseases & Treatments

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Cancer

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Science

Plasma neurofilament light as a potential biomarker for cognitive decline in a longitudinal study of middle-aged urban adults

Plasma neurofilament light (NfL) is a marker for neurodegenerative diseases. Few studies have examined the association of NfL with middle-aged changes in cognitive performance, and no studies have examined differential NfL effects by race. Using data from the Healthy Aging in Neighborhoods of Diversity across the Life Span (HANDLS) study (n = 625, Agev1: 30–66 y, 41.6% male, 56.3% African American, 27.8% below poverty), we investigated the associations of initial NfL levels and annualized change with cognitive performance over time in global mental status, verbal and visual memory, fluency, attention, and executive function. We used ordinary least squares and mixed-effects regressions stratified by race, while exploring differential associations by age group, sex, and poverty status. Over a mean follow-up of 4.3 years, we found initial NfL level was associated with a faster decline on normalized mental status scores in Whites only and in those >50 years old. Annualized increase in NfL was associated with a greater decline in verbal fluency in men. In other exploratory analyses, annualized increase in NfL was associated with a slower decline in verbal memory among individuals living above poverty; in the older group (>50 years), first-visit NfL was linked with better performance at baseline in global mental status and verbal memory. In summary, first-visit NfL was primarily associated with the global mental status decline among Whites, while exhibiting inconsistent relationships in some exploratory analyses. Plasma NfL levels can be detected and quantified in non-demented middle-aged adults and changes can be analyzed over time. More longitudinal studies are needed to address the clinical utility of this biomarker for early cognitive defects.
Health Services

Evaluation of interprofessional teamwork modules implementation in an emergency department – A mixed-methods case study of implementation fidelity

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 853 (2021) Cite this article. The need for interprofessional collaboration has been emphasized by health organizations. This study was part of a mixed-methods evaluation of interprofessional teamwork modules implementation in an emergency department (ED), where a major intervention was didactic training of team roles and behaviours in combination with practice scenarios. The aim of the study was to evaluate the implementation of interprofessional teamwork modules from a staff perspective and focus on how implementation fidelity may be sustained.
Diseases & Treatments

MBD2 acts as a repressor to maintain the homeostasis of the Th1 program in type 1 diabetes by regulating the STAT1-IFN-γ axis

The methyl-CpG-binding domain 2 (MBD2) interprets DNA methylome-encoded information through binding to the methylated CpG DNA, by which it regulates target gene expression at the transcriptional level. Although derailed DNA methylation has long been recognized to trigger or promote autoimmune responses in type 1 diabetes (T1D), the exact role of MBD2 in T1D pathogenesis, however, remains poorly defined. Herein, we generated an Mbd2 knockout model in the NOD background and found that Mbd2 deficiency exacerbated the development of spontaneous T1D in NOD mice. Adoptive transfer of Mbd2−/− CD4 T cells into NOD.scid mice further confirmed the observation. Mechanistically, Th1 stimulation rendered the Stat1 promoter to undergo a DNA methylation turnover featured by the changes of DNA methylation levels or patterns along with the induction of MBD2 expression, which then bound to the methylated CpG DNA within the Stat1 promoter, by which MBD2 maintains the homeostasis of Th1 program to prevent autoimmunity. As a result, ectopic MBD2 expression alleviated CD4 T cell diabetogenicity following their adoptive transfer into NOD.scid mice. Collectively, our data suggest that MBD2 could be a viable target to develop epigenetic-based therapeutics against T1D in clinical settings.
Science

Loss of protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 reduces IL-4-driven alternative macrophage activation

Macrophages are a heterogeneous population of innate immune cells that are often divided into two major subsets: classically activated, typically pro-inflammatory (M1) macrophages that mediate host defense, and alternatively activated, tolerance-inducing (M2) macrophages that exert homeostatic and tissue-regenerative functions. Disturbed macrophage function/differentiation results either in inadequate, excessive immune activation or in a failure to induce efficient protective immune responses against pathogens. Loss-of-function variants in protein tyrosine phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2) are associated with chronic inflammatory disorders, but the effect of macrophage-intrinsic PTPN2 loss is still poorly understood. Here we report that PTPN2-deficient macrophages fail to acquire an alternatively activated/M2 phenotype. This was the consequence of reduced IL-6 receptor expression and a failure to induce IL-4 receptor in response to IL-6, resulting in an inability to respond to the key M2-inducing cytokine IL-4. Ultimately, failure to adequately respond to IL-6 and IL-4 resulted in increased levels of M1 macrophage marker expression in vitro and exacerbated lung inflammation upon infection with Nippostrongylus brasiliensis in vivo. These results demonstrate that PTPN2 loss interferes with the ability of macrophages to adequately respond to inflammatory stimuli and might explain the increased susceptibility of PTPN2 loss-of-function carriers to developing inflammatory diseases.
Cancer

Hsa_circ_0026628 promotes the development of colorectal cancer by targeting SP1 to activate the Wnt/β-catenin pathway

Circular RNAs (circRNAs) have been reported to play crucial roles in the progression of various cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC). SP1 (Sp1 transcription factor) is a well-recognized oncogene in CRC and is deemed to trigger the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. The present study was designed to investigate the role of circRNAs which shared the same pre-mRNA with SP1 in CRC cells. We identified that hsa_circ_0026628 (circ_0026628), a circular RNA that originated from SP1 pre-mRNA, was upregulated in CRC cells. Sanger sequencing and agarose gel electrophoresis verified the circular characteristic of circ_0026628. Functional assays including CCK-8, colony formation, transwell, immunofluorescence staining, and sphere formation assay revealed the function of circ_0026628. RNA pull-down and mass spectrometry disclosed the proteins interacting with circ_0026628. Mechanistic assays including RIP, RNA pull-down, CoIP, ChIP, and luciferase reporter assays demonstrated the interplays between molecules. The results depicted that circ_0026628 functioned as a contributor to CRC cell proliferation, migration, EMT, and stemness. Mechanistically, circ_0026628 served as the endogenous sponge of miR-346 and FUS to elevate SP1 expression at the post-transcriptional level, thus strengthening the interaction between SP1 and β-catenin to activate the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. In turn, the downstream gene of Wnt/β-catenin signaling, SOX2 (SRY-box transcription factor 2), transcriptionally activated SP1 and therefore boosted circ_0026628 level. On the whole, SOX2-induced circ_0026628 sponged miR-346 and recruited FUS protein to augment SP1, triggering the downstream Wnt/β-catenin pathway to facilitate CRC progression.
Mental Health

I, robot: depression plays different roles in human–human and human–robot interactions

Socially engaging robots have been increasingly applied to alleviate depressive symptoms and to improve the quality of social life among different populations. Seeing that depression negatively influences social reward processing in everyday interaction, we investigate this influence during simulated interactions with humans or robots. In this study, 35 participants with mild depression and 35 controls (all from nonclinical populations) finished the social incentive delay task with event-related potential recording, in which they received performance feedback from other persons or from a robot. Compared to the controls, the mild depressive symptom (MDS) group represented abnormalities of social reward processing in the human feedback condition: first, the MDS group showed a lower hit rate and a smaller contingent-negative variation (correlated with each other) during reward anticipation; second, depression level modulated both the early phase (indexed by the feedback-related negativity (FRN)) and the late phase (indexed by the P3) of reward consumption. In contrast, the effect of depression was evident only on FRN amplitude in the robot feedback condition. We suggest that compared to human–human interaction, the rewarding properties of human–robot interaction are less likely to be affected by depression. These findings have implications for the utilization of robot-assisted intervention in clinical practice.
Science

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List # 963 20 August 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Papers deriving from NASA support:. 1. Danko D, Malli Mohan GB, Sierra MA, Rucker M, Singh NK, Regberg...
Women's Health

Perceived stress during labor and its association with depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing

Perceived stress is a dimension of the maternal stress response, however little data is available on perceived stress levels and its associated psychological risk factors during labor. In this secondary data analysis from a prospective study evaluating epidural regimens, we investigated the potential associations between depressive symptomatology, anxiety, and pain catastrophizing with perceived stress during labor. Healthy nulliparous adult women with term singleton pregnancies requesting for epidural analgesia in early labor were included. Assessments were administered after epidural analgesia and adequate pain relief were achieved. Perceived stress (Perceived Stress Scale, PSS, high PSS ≥ 16), depressive symptomatology (Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, EPDS, high EPDS ≥ 10), and pain catastrophizing (Pain Catastrophizing Scale, PCS, high total PCS ≥ 25) were assessed as categorical variables. Additionally, anxiety (State-trait Anxiety Inventory, STAI), PCS total and its subscales (rumination, magnification and helplessness) were analyzed as continuous variables. Univariate and multivariable logistic regression models were used to identify factors associated with high PSS. Of 801 women included, 411 (51.9%) had high PSS. High EPDS (OR 2.16, 95%CI 1.36–3.44), increasing trait anxiety (OR 1.17, 95%CI 1.14–1.20), and increasing pain magnification (OR 1.12, 95%CI 1.05–1.19) were independently associated with high PSS. Depressive symptomatology, trait anxiety, and pain magnification were associated with perceived stress during labor, providing impetus for future research aimed at detecting and alleviating stress and its psychological or pain association factors.
Science

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.
Chemistry

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
Industry

Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds share a transition zone origin and mantle plume transportation

Rare oceanic diamonds are believed to have a mantle transition zone origin like super-deep continental diamonds. However, oceanic diamonds have a homogeneous and organic-like light carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 28 to − 20‰) instead of the extremely variable organic to lithospheric mantle signature of super-deep continental diamonds (δ13C − 25‰ to + 3.5‰). Here, we show that with rare exceptions, oceanic diamonds and the isotopically lighter cores of super-deep continental diamonds share a common organic δ13C composition reflecting carbon brought down to the transition zone by subduction, whereas the rims of such super-deep continental diamonds have the same δ13C as peridotitic diamonds from the lithospheric mantle. Like lithospheric continental diamonds, almost all the known occurrences of oceanic diamonds are linked to plume-induced large igneous provinces or ocean islands, suggesting a common connection to mantle plumes. We argue that mantle plumes bring the transition zone diamonds to shallower levels, where only those emplaced at the base of the continental lithosphere might grow rims with lithospheric mantle carbon isotope signatures.
Health

Minimum effective volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block in preschool-age children

Ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block is increasingly used in preschool-age patients. However, the minimum effective volume of local anaesthetics has not been determined. With ethical committee approval and written informed consent from the guardians of all paediatric patients, we studied 27 consecutive patients aged 3 to 6 years who were scheduled for hand surgery. After general anaesthesia, eligible patients received a set volume of ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block. We determined the volume of 0.2% ropivacaine for consecutive patients from the preceding patient’s outcome. The initial volume was 0.4 ml/kg. The testing interval was set at 0.05 ml/kg, and the lowest volume was 0.1 ml/kg. The following conditions were defined as a successful block: no heart rate changes, body movement, or ventilatory disorders during the operation; no use of fentanyl in the PACU; and a postoperative sensory block score < 3. The sequences of positive and negative blocks in consecutive patients were recorded. Using probit regression analysis, the 50% effective volume was 0.185 ml/kg (95% CI 0.123–0.234), and the 95% effective volume was 0.280 ml/kg (95% CI 0.232–0.593). EV50 and EV95 values of 0.2% ropivacaine for ultrasound-guided axillary brachial plexus block were 0.185 ml/kg and 0.280 ml/kg, respectively.
Science

Basic-science observations explain how outer retinal hyperreflective foci predict drusen regression and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration

Most evidence points to HRF above d-PEDs as RPE migrating above the RPE monolayer into the neural retina [7,8,9]. RPE cells that lose contact with the RPE monolayer undergo a phenotypic change, termed an EMT [10]. EMT results in RPE proliferation and increased fibrotic capacity [10, 11], accompanied by a decline in photoreceptor-supporting functions [12]. The extreme clinical example of RPE EMT is proliferative vitreoretinopathy, where RPE released from the monolayer undergoes massive proliferation and fibrosis [11], but more subtle RPE EMT has been demonstrated in AMD as well [10, 13]. Mild RPE EMT may lead to photoreceptor loss and an inability to fill-in gaps in the RPE monolayer after EMT-RPE migrates into the neural retina, thereby triggering GA [10].
Diseases & Treatments

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
Science

Study on regulators of purifying magnesite ore by cationic reverse flotation

The floatability of magnesite, dolomite and quartz is a major factor affecting the removal of silicon and calcium from magnesite ore. The effect of the regulators sodium hexametaphosphate (SH), sodium silicate (SS), trisodium phosphate (TP), tannic acid (TN) and monoammonium oxalate (OA) on the floatability of magnesite, dolomite, and quartz under the ether amine (EAH) system was studied. The results show that the five regulators have relatively little influence on the floatability of quartz and magnesite. Dolomite can be activated when the dosage of SH is less than 40 mg/L; however, dolomite can be inhibited when the SH dosage is greater than 40 mg/L. The other four regulators have inhibitory effects on dolomite, and TN and TP have strong inhibitory effects on dolomite. Under the conditions of optimum grinding fineness, pH and collector dosage, a recovery of approximately 70% and a concentrate with a grade of over 47% were obtained by three stages of reverse flotation using sodium hexametaphosphate and water glass as regulators and Haicheng magnesite ore with an SiO2 content of 2.38% and a CaO content of 0.75%. Potentiometric measurements and infrared spectroscopy analysis show that physical adsorption occurs between the three minerals and collectors, while the interaction of magnesite and dolomite with SH and SS involves both physical adsorption and chemical adsorption.
Chemistry

Gold-like activity copper-like selectivity of heteroatomic transition metal carbides for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction

An overarching challenge of the electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction reaction (eCO2RR) is finding an earth-abundant, highly active catalyst that selectively produces hydrocarbons at relatively low overpotentials. Here, we report the eCO2RR performance of two-dimensional transition metal carbide class of materials. Our results indicate a maximum methane (CH4) current density of −421.63 mA/cm2 and a CH4 faradic efficiency of 82.7% ± 2% for di-tungsten carbide (W2C) nanoflakes in a hybrid electrolyte of 3 M potassium hydroxide and 2 M choline-chloride. Powered by a triple junction photovoltaic cell, we demonstrate a flow electrolyzer that uses humidified CO2 to produce CH4 in a 700-h process under one sun illumination with a CO2RR energy efficiency of about 62.3% and a solar-to-fuel efficiency of 20.7%. Density functional theory calculations reveal that dissociation of water, chemisorption of CO2 and cleavage of the C-O bond—the most energy consuming elementary steps in other catalysts such as copper—become nearly spontaneous at the W2C surface. This results in instantaneous formation of adsorbed CO—an important reaction intermediate—and an unlimited source of protons near the tungsten surface sites that are the main reasons for the observed superior activity, selectivity, and small potential.
Chemistry

Superconductivity up to 243 K in the yttrium-hydrogen system under high pressure

The discovery of superconducting H3S with a critical temperature Tc∼200 K opened a door to room temperature superconductivity and stimulated further extensive studies of hydrogen-rich compounds stabilized by high pressure. Here, we report a comprehensive study of the yttrium-hydrogen system with the highest predicted Tcs among binary compounds and discuss the contradictions between different theoretical calculations and experimental data. We synthesized yttrium hydrides with the compositions of YH3, YH4, YH6 and YH9 in a diamond anvil cell and studied their crystal structures, electrical and magnetic transport properties, and isotopic effects. We found superconductivity in the Im-3m YH6 and P63/mmc YH9 phases with maximal Tcs of ∼220 K at 183 GPa and ∼243 K at 201 GPa, respectively. Fm-3m YH10 with the highest predicted Tc > 300 K was not observed in our experiments, and instead, YH9 was found to be the hydrogen-richest yttrium hydride in the studied pressure and temperature range up to record 410 GPa and 2250 K.

