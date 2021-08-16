Ectopic expression of a novel cold-resistance protein 1 from Brassica oleracea promotes tolerance to chilling stress in transgenic tomato
Cold stress is considered as one of the major environmental factors that adversely affects the plant growth and distribution. Therefore, there arises an immediate need to cultivate effective strategies aimed at developing stress-tolerant crops that would boost the production and minimise the risks associated with cold stress. In this study, a novel cold-responsive protein1 (BoCRP1) isolated from Brassica oleracea was ectopically expressed in a cold susceptible tomato genotype Shalimar 1 and its function was investigated in response to chilling stress. BoCRP1 was constitutively expressed in all the tissues of B. oleracea including leaf, root and stem. However, its expression was found to be significantly increased in response to cold stress. Moreover, transgenic tomato plants expressing BoCRP1 exhibited increased tolerance to chilling stress (4 °C) with an overall improved rate of seed germination, increased root length, reduced membrane damage and increased accumulation of osmoprotectants. Furthermore, we observed increased transcript levels of stress responsive genes and enhanced accumulation of reactive oxygen species scavenging enzymes in transgenic plants on exposure to chilling stress. Taken together, these results strongly suggest that BoCRP1 is a promising candidate gene to improve the cold stress tolerance in tomato.www.nature.com
