Excessive ammonium assimilation by plastidic glutamine synthetase causes ammonium toxicity in Arabidopsis thaliana

By Takushi Hachiya ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3719-7620
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlants use nitrate, ammonium, and organic nitrogen in the soil as nitrogen sources. Since the elevated CO2 environment predicted for the near future will reduce nitrate utilization by C3 species, ammonium is attracting great interest. However, abundant ammonium nutrition impairs growth, i.e., ammonium toxicity, the primary cause of which remains to be determined. Here, we show that ammonium assimilation by GLUTAMINE SYNTHETASE 2 (GLN2) localized in the plastid rather than ammonium accumulation is a primary cause for toxicity, which challenges the textbook knowledge. With exposure to toxic levels of ammonium, the shoot GLN2 reaction produced an abundance of protons within cells, thereby elevating shoot acidity and stimulating expression of acidic stress-responsive genes. Application of an alkaline ammonia solution to the ammonium medium efficiently alleviated the ammonium toxicity with a concomitant reduction in shoot acidity. Consequently, we conclude that a primary cause of ammonium toxicity is acidic stress.

#Glutamine#Arabidopsis Thaliana#Plastidic#Gmp1#N Glycosylation#Transcriptome
Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Study on regulators of purifying magnesite ore by cationic reverse flotation

The floatability of magnesite, dolomite and quartz is a major factor affecting the removal of silicon and calcium from magnesite ore. The effect of the regulators sodium hexametaphosphate (SH), sodium silicate (SS), trisodium phosphate (TP), tannic acid (TN) and monoammonium oxalate (OA) on the floatability of magnesite, dolomite, and quartz under the ether amine (EAH) system was studied. The results show that the five regulators have relatively little influence on the floatability of quartz and magnesite. Dolomite can be activated when the dosage of SH is less than 40 mg/L; however, dolomite can be inhibited when the SH dosage is greater than 40 mg/L. The other four regulators have inhibitory effects on dolomite, and TN and TP have strong inhibitory effects on dolomite. Under the conditions of optimum grinding fineness, pH and collector dosage, a recovery of approximately 70% and a concentrate with a grade of over 47% were obtained by three stages of reverse flotation using sodium hexametaphosphate and water glass as regulators and Haicheng magnesite ore with an SiO2 content of 2.38% and a CaO content of 0.75%. Potentiometric measurements and infrared spectroscopy analysis show that physical adsorption occurs between the three minerals and collectors, while the interaction of magnesite and dolomite with SH and SS involves both physical adsorption and chemical adsorption.
Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds share a transition zone origin and mantle plume transportation

Rare oceanic diamonds are believed to have a mantle transition zone origin like super-deep continental diamonds. However, oceanic diamonds have a homogeneous and organic-like light carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 28 to − 20‰) instead of the extremely variable organic to lithospheric mantle signature of super-deep continental diamonds (δ13C − 25‰ to + 3.5‰). Here, we show that with rare exceptions, oceanic diamonds and the isotopically lighter cores of super-deep continental diamonds share a common organic δ13C composition reflecting carbon brought down to the transition zone by subduction, whereas the rims of such super-deep continental diamonds have the same δ13C as peridotitic diamonds from the lithospheric mantle. Like lithospheric continental diamonds, almost all the known occurrences of oceanic diamonds are linked to plume-induced large igneous provinces or ocean islands, suggesting a common connection to mantle plumes. We argue that mantle plumes bring the transition zone diamonds to shallower levels, where only those emplaced at the base of the continental lithosphere might grow rims with lithospheric mantle carbon isotope signatures.
Superconductivity up to 243 K in the yttrium-hydrogen system under high pressure

The discovery of superconducting H3S with a critical temperature Tc∼200 K opened a door to room temperature superconductivity and stimulated further extensive studies of hydrogen-rich compounds stabilized by high pressure. Here, we report a comprehensive study of the yttrium-hydrogen system with the highest predicted Tcs among binary compounds and discuss the contradictions between different theoretical calculations and experimental data. We synthesized yttrium hydrides with the compositions of YH3, YH4, YH6 and YH9 in a diamond anvil cell and studied their crystal structures, electrical and magnetic transport properties, and isotopic effects. We found superconductivity in the Im-3m YH6 and P63/mmc YH9 phases with maximal Tcs of ∼220 K at 183 GPa and ∼243 K at 201 GPa, respectively. Fm-3m YH10 with the highest predicted Tc > 300 K was not observed in our experiments, and instead, YH9 was found to be the hydrogen-richest yttrium hydride in the studied pressure and temperature range up to record 410 GPa and 2250 K.
Environmental DNA preserved in marine sediment for detecting jellyfish blooms after a tsunami

Environmental DNA (eDNA) can be a powerful tool for detecting the distribution and abundance of target species. This study aimed to test the longevity of eDNA in marine sediment through a tank experiment and to use this information to reconstruct past faunal occurrence. In the tank experiment, juvenile jack mackerel (Trachurus japonicus) were kept in flow-through tanks with marine sediment for two weeks. Water and sediment samples from the tanks were collected after the removal of fish. In the field trial, sediment cores were collected in Moune Bay, northeast Japan, where unusual blooms of jellyfish (Aurelia sp.) occurred after a tsunami. The samples were analyzed by layers to detect the eDNA of jellyfish. The tank experiment revealed that after fish were removed, eDNA was not present in the water the next day, or subsequently, whereas eDNA was detectable in the sediment for 12 months. In the sediment core samples, jellyfish eDNA was detected at high concentrations above the layer with the highest content of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, reflecting tsunami-induced oil spills. Thus, marine sediment eDNA preserves a record of target species for at least one year and can be used to reconstruct past faunal occurrence.
A strategic sampling design revealed the local genetic structure of cold-water fluvial sculpin: a focus on groundwater-dependent water temperature heterogeneity

A key piece of information for ecosystem management is the relationship between the environment and population genetic structure. However, it is difficult to clearly quantify the effects of environmental factors on genetic differentiation because of spatial autocorrelation and analytical problems. In this study, we focused on stream ecosystems and the environmental heterogeneity caused by groundwater and constructed a sampling design in which geographic distance and environmental differences are not correlated. Using multiplexed ISSR genotyping by sequencing (MIG-seq) method, a fine-scale population genetics study was conducted in fluvial sculpin Cottus nozawae, for which summer water temperature is the determinant factor in distribution and survival. There was a clear genetic structure in the watershed. Although a significant isolation-by-distance pattern was detected in the watershed, there was no association between genetic differentiation and water temperature. Instead, asymmetric gene flow from relatively low-temperature streams to high-temperature streams was detected, indicating the importance of low-temperature streams and continuous habitats. The groundwater-focused sampling strategy yielded insightful results for conservation.
WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
Description of larval morphology and phylogenetic relationships of Heterotemna tenuicornis (Silphidae)

Providing clear and detailed morphological descriptions of endemic species in limited areas enables new knowledge of their biology and ecology to be obtained through citizen science. This information can be further used for their protection. Our study presents the first morphological description of the larvae of all three instars of Heterotemna tenuicornis (Brullé, 1836), an endemic species of the Canary Islands that, together with H. britoi García & Pérez, 1996 and H. figurata (Brullé, 1839), belongs to the peculiar genus Heterotemna Wollaston, 1864. Furthermore, we present the first sequences of two mitochondrial genes (COI, 16S) obtained from larval specimens, and cross reference them with sequences from an adult specimen. Phylogenetic analysis of molecular data placed the genus Heterotemna within the genus Silpha Linnaeus, 1758, suggesting paraphyly of Silpha. In our study, we underline the importance of using a combination of morphological description and molecular data, that can be used for barcoding developmental stages which could not otherwise be definitely associated.
Bioinspired caries preventive strategy via customizable pellicles of saliva-derived protein/peptide constructs

Dental caries has been the most widespread chronic disease globally associated with significant health and financial burdens. Caries typically starts in the enamel, which is a unique tissue that cannot be healed or regrown; nonetheless, new preventive approaches have limitations and no effective care has developed yet. Since enamel is a non-renewable tissue, we believe that the intimate overlaying layer, the acquired enamel pellicle (AEP), plays a crucial lifetime protective role and could be employed to control bacterial adhesion and dental plaque succession. Based on our identified AEP whole proteome/peptidome, we investigated the bioinhibitory capacities of the native abundant proteins/peptides adsorbed in pellicle-mimicking conditions. Further, we designed novel hybrid constructs comprising antifouling and antimicrobial functional domains derived from statherin and histatin families, respectively, to attain synergistic preventive effects. Three novel constructs demonstrated significant multifaceted bio-inhibition compared to either the whole saliva and/or its native proteins/peptides via reducing biomass fouling and inducing biofilm dispersion beside triggering bacterial cell death. These data are valuable to bioengineer precision-guided enamel pellicles as an efficient and versatile prevention remedy. In conclusion, integrating complementary acting functional domains of salivary proteins/peptides is a novel translational approach to design multifunctional customizable enamel pellicles for caries prevention.
Epigenetic control of melanoma cell invasiveness by the stem cell factor SALL4

Melanoma cells rely on developmental programs during tumor initiation and progression. Here we show that the embryonic stem cell (ESC) factor Sall4 is re-expressed in the Tyr::NrasQ61K; Cdkn2a−/− melanoma model and that its expression is necessary for primary melanoma formation. Surprisingly, while Sall4 loss prevents tumor formation, it promotes micrometastases to distant organs in this melanoma-prone mouse model. Transcriptional profiling and in vitro assays using human melanoma cells demonstrate that SALL4 loss induces a phenotype switch and the acquisition of an invasive phenotype. We show that SALL4 negatively regulates invasiveness through interaction with the histone deacetylase (HDAC) 2 and direct co-binding to a set of invasiveness genes. Consequently, SALL4 knock down, as well as HDAC inhibition, promote the expression of an invasive signature, while inhibition of histone acetylation partially reverts the invasiveness program induced by SALL4 loss. Thus, SALL4 appears to regulate phenotype switching in melanoma through an HDAC2-mediated mechanism.
Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly of the Vero cell line genome

The Vero cell line is the most used continuous cell line for viral vaccine manufacturing with more than 40 years of accumulated experience in the vaccine industry. Additionally, the Vero cell line has shown a high affinity for infection by MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and recently SARS-CoV-2, emerging as an important discovery and screening tool to support the global research and development efforts in this COVID-19 pandemic. However, the lack of a reference genome for the Vero cell line has limited our understanding of host–virus interactions underlying such affinity of the Vero cell towards key emerging pathogens, and more importantly our ability to redesign high-yield vaccine production processes using Vero genome editing. In this paper, we present an annotated highly contiguous 2.9 Gb assembly of the Vero cell genome. In addition, several viral genome insertions, including Adeno-associated virus serotypes 3, 4, 7, and 8, have been identified, giving valuable insights into quality control considerations for cell-based vaccine production systems. Variant calling revealed that, in addition to interferon, chemokines, and caspases-related genes lost their functions. Surprisingly, the ACE2 gene, which was previously identified as the host cell entry receptor for SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, also lost function in the Vero genome due to structural variations.
The retinoid X receptor α modulator K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in a rat model of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA), a most common and highly prevalent joint disease, is closely associated with dysregulated expression and modification of RXRα. However, the role of RXRα in the pathophysiology of OA remains unknown. The present study aimed to investigate whether RXRα modulator, such as K-80003 can treat OA. Experimental OA was induced by intra-articular injection of monosodium iodoacetate (MIA) in the knee joint of rats. Articular cartilage degeneration was assessed using Safranin-O and fast green staining. Synovial inflammation was measured using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Expressions of MMP-13, ADAMTS-4 and ERα in joints were analyzed by immunofluorescence staining. Western blot, RT-PCR and co-Immunoprecipitation (co-IP) were used to assess the effects of K-80003 on RXRα-ERα interaction. Retinoid X receptor α (RXRα) modulator K‐80003 prevented the degeneration of articular cartilage, reduced synovial inflammation, and alleviated osteoarthritic pain in rats. Furthermore, K-80003 markedly inhibited IL-1β‐induced p65 nuclear translocation and IκBα degradation, and down-regulate the expression of HIF-2α, proteinases (MMP9, MMP13, ADAMTS-4) and pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6 and TNFα) in primary chondrocytes. Additionally, knockdown of ERα with siRNA blocked these effects of K-80003 in chondrocytes. In conclusion, RXRα modulators K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in OA, suggesting that targeting RXRα‐ERα interaction by RXRα modulators might be a novel therapeutic approach for OA treatment.
Effects of intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb

Nanoparticulate matter activates the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) pathway in the respiratory system in a process involving the AhR nuclear translocator (ARNT) and cytochrome P450 family 1, member A1 (CYP1A1). We examined changes in AhR-related pathways following intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb and cerebral cortex. Twice a day for 5 days per week for 1 week or 2 weeks, 8-week-old Sprague–Dawley rats were intranasally instilled with 10 µL nanoparticulate matter (nano group; n = 36). An equal volume of saline was intranasally instilled in control rats (n = 36). One week after intranasal instillation, olfactory function and Y-maze tests were performed. The expression levels of AhR in the olfactory bulb and temporal cortex were analyzed using western blotting and immunofluorescence assays. The expression levels of AhR, CYP1A1, inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), and five genes encoding cation transporters (ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, OCT1, and OCT2) in the olfactory bulb were analyzed using quantitative reverse transcription. The olfactory discrimination capability was reduced in the nano group compared with the control group. Proportional changes in the Y-maze test were not significantly different between the nano and control groups. AhR mRNA and protein expression in the olfactory bulb increased 1.71-fold (P < 0.001) and 1.60-fold (P = 0.008), respectively. However, no significant changes were observed in the temporal cortex. In the olfactory bulb, the expression of ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, and OCT2 was downregulated. CYP1A1 and iNOS expression in the olfactory bulb was upregulated compared with that in the temporal cortex. The intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter decreased the olfactory discrimination ability, which was accompanied by upregulation of AhR expression and downregulation of cation transporters in the olfactory bulb.
Self-sealing hyaluronic acid-coated 30-gauge intravitreal injection needles for preventing vitreous and drug reflux through needle passage

Self-sealing hyaluronic acid (HA)-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles exhibiting instant leakage prevention of intravitreal humor and injected drug were developed in this study. Ninety New Zealand rabbits were used in this study. We assessed dye regurgitation in intravitreal ICG dye injections using HA-coated needles (HA needle group) and conventional needles (control group). Vitreous humor levels of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) were compared between groups one, three, and seven days after intravitreal bevacizumab (0.016 mL) injections. Expression levels of inflammatory cytokines in the aqueous humor and vitreous humor, including prostaglandin E2 (PGE2), interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor-α, interleukin (IL)-1β, IL-4, IL-6, IL-17, and IL-8, were compared between HA needle, control, and normal (in which intravitreal injection was not performed) groups following 12 intravitreal injections over a period of one week. In the HA needle group, HA remained at the injection site and blocked the hole after intravitreal injection. Dye regurgitation occurred significantly less frequently in the HA needle group (16.7%) than the control group (55.6%) after intravitreal ICG dye injection. Meanwhile, vitreous anti-VEGF levels were markedly higher in the HA needle group than the control group one and three days after intravitreal bevacizumab injections. After 12 intravitreal injections, expression levels of aqueous and vitreous IL-8 significantly increased in the control group compared to the HA needle and normal groups. Conversely, there were no significant differences in the expression of the other seven cytokines among the three groups. Intravitreal injections using HA-coated self-sealing 30-gauge needles can block the outflow of vitreous humor and drugs through the needle passage.
Tetrandrine alleviates silicosis by inhibiting canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome activation in lung macrophages

Silicosis caused by inhalation of silica particles leads to more than ten thousand new occupational exposure-related deaths yearly. Exacerbating this issue, there are currently few drugs reported to effectively treat silicosis. Tetrandrine is the only drug approved for silicosis treatment in China, and despite more than decades of use, its efficacy and mechanisms of action remain largely unknown. Here, in this study, we established silicosis mouse models to investigate the effectiveness of tetrandrine of early and late therapeutic administration. To this end, we used multiple cardiopulmonary function test, as well as markers for inflammation and fibrosis. Moreover, using single cell RNA sequencing and transcriptomics of lung tissue and quantitative microarray analysis of serum from silicosis and control mice, our results provide a novel description of the target pathways for tetrandrine. Specifically, we found that tetrandrine attenuated silicosis by inhibiting both the canonical and non-canonical NLRP3 inflammasome pathways in lung macrophages. Taken together, our work showed that tetrandrine yielded promising results against silicosis-associated inflammation and fibrosis and further lied the groundwork for understanding its molecular targets. Our results also facilitated the wider adoption and development of tetrandirne, potentially accelerating a globally accepted therapeutic strategy for silicosis.
Ultrahigh-speed graphene-based optical coherent receiver

Graphene-based photodetectors have attracted significant attention for high-speed optical communication due to their large bandwidth, compact footprint, and compatibility with silicon-based photonics platform. Large-bandwidth silicon-based optical coherent receivers are crucial elements for large-capacity optical communication networks with advanced modulation formats. Here, we propose and experimentally demonstrate an integrated optical coherent receiver based on a 90-degree optical hybrid and graphene-on-plasmonic slot waveguide photodetectors, featuring a compact footprint and a large bandwidth far exceeding 67 GHz. Combined with the balanced detection, 90 Gbit/s binary phase-shift keying signal is received with a promoted signal-to-noise ratio. Moreover, receptions of 200 Gbit/s quadrature phase-shift keying and 240 Gbit/s 16 quadrature amplitude modulation signals on a single-polarization carrier are realized with a low additional power consumption below 14 fJ/bit. This graphene-based optical coherent receiver will promise potential applications in 400-Gigabit Ethernet and 800-Gigabit Ethernet technology, paving another route for future high-speed coherent optical communication networks.
Solvophobicity-directed assembly of microporous molecular crystals

Dense packing is a universal tendency of organic molecules in the solid state. Typical porous crystals utilize reticular strong intermolecular bonding networks to overcome this principle. Here, we report a solvophobicity-based methodology for assembling discrete molecules into a porous form and succeed in synthesizing isostructural porous polymorphs of an amphiphilic aromatic molecule Py6Mes. A computational analysis of the crystal structure reveals the major contribution of dispersion interaction as the driving force for assembling Py6Mes into a columnar stacking while the columns are sterically salient and form nanopores between them. The porous packing is facilitated particularly in solvents with weak dispersion interaction due to the solvophobic effect. Conversely, solvents with strong dispersion interaction intercalate between Py6Mes due to the solvophilic effect and provide non-porous inclusion crystals. The solvophobicity-directed polymorphism is further corroborated by the polymorphs of Py6Mes-analogues, m-Py6Mes and Ph6Mes.
Parallel adaptation in autopolyploid Arabidopsis arenosa is dominated by repeated recruitment of shared alleles

Relative contributions of pre-existing vs de novo genomic variation to adaptation are poorly understood, especially in polyploid organisms. We assess this in high resolution using autotetraploid Arabidopsis arenosa, which repeatedly adapted to toxic serpentine soils that exhibit skewed elemental profiles. Leveraging a fivefold replicated serpentine invasion, we assess selection on SNPs and structural variants (TEs) in 78 resequenced individuals and discover significant parallelism in candidate genes involved in ion homeostasis. We further model parallel selection and infer repeated sweeps on a shared pool of variants in nearly all these loci, supporting theoretical expectations. A single striking exception is represented by TWO PORE CHANNEL 1, which exhibits convergent evolution from independent de novo mutations at an identical, otherwise conserved site at the calcium channel selectivity gate. Taken together, this suggests that polyploid populations can rapidly adapt to environmental extremes, calling on both pre-existing variation and novel polymorphisms.

