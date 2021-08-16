Cancel
Mitochondrial Lon protease is a gatekeeper for proteins newly imported into the matrix

By Yuichi Matsushima ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-9861-9367
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman ATP-dependent Lon protease (LONP1) forms homohexameric, ring-shaped complexes. Depletion of LONP1 causes aggregation of a broad range of proteins in the mitochondrial matrix and decreases the levels of their soluble forms. The ATP hydrolysis activity, but not protease activity, of LONP1 is critical for its chaperone-like anti-aggregation activity. LONP1 forms a complex with the import machinery and an incoming protein, and protein aggregation is linked with matrix protein import. LONP1 also contributes to the degradation of imported, aberrant, unprocessed proteins using its protease activity. Taken together, our results show that LONP1 functions as a gatekeeper for specific proteins imported into the mitochondrial matrix.

Science
Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Importance of Bcl-2-family proteins in murine hematopoietic progenitor and early B cells

Mitochondrial apoptosis regulates survival and development of hematopoietic cells. Prominent roles of some Bcl-2-family members in this regulation have been established, for instance for pro-apoptotic Bim and anti-apoptotic Mcl-1. Additional, mostly smaller roles are known for other Bcl-2-members but it has been extremely difficult to obtain a comprehensive picture of the regulation of mitochondrial apoptosis in hematopoietic cells by Bcl-2-family proteins. We here use a system of mouse ‘conditionally immortalized’ lymphoid-primed hematopoietic progenitor (LMPP) cells that can be differentiated in vitro to pro-B cells, to analyze the importance of these proteins in cell survival. We established cells deficient in Bim, Noxa, Bim/Noxa, Bim/Puma, Bim/Bmf, Bax, Bak or Bax/Bak and use specific inhibitors of Bcl-2, Bcl-XL and Mcl-1 to assess their importance. In progenitor (LMPP) cells, we found an important role of Noxa, alone and together with Bim. Cell death induced by inhibition of Bcl-2 and Bcl-XL entirely depended on Bim and could be implemented by Bax and by Bak. Inhibition of Mcl-1 caused apoptosis that was independent of Bim but strongly depended on Noxa and was completely prevented by the absence of Bax; small amounts of anti-apoptotic proteins were co-immunoprecipitated with Bim. During differentiation to pro-B cells, substantial changes in the expression of Bcl-2-family proteins were seen, and Bcl-2, Bcl-XL and Mcl-1 were all partially in complexes with Bim. In differentiated cells, Noxa appeared to have lost all importance while the loss of Bim and Puma provided protection. The results strongly suggest that the main role of Bim in these hematopoietic cells is the neutralization of Mcl-1, identify a number of likely molecular events during the maintenance of survival and the induction of apoptosis in mouse hematopoietic progenitor cells, and provide data on the regulation of expression and importance of these proteins during differentiation along the B cell lineage.
Defining the molecular mechanisms of the mitochondrial permeability transition through genetic manipulation of F-ATP synthase

F-ATP synthase is a leading candidate as the mitochondrial permeability transition pore (PTP) but the mechanism(s) leading to channel formation remain undefined. Here, to shed light on the structural requirements for PTP formation, we test cells ablated for g, OSCP and b subunits, and ρ0 cells lacking subunits a and A6L. Δg cells (that also lack subunit e) do not show PTP channel opening in intact cells or patch-clamped mitoplasts unless atractylate is added. Δb and ΔOSCP cells display currents insensitive to cyclosporin A but inhibited by bongkrekate, suggesting that the adenine nucleotide translocator (ANT) can contribute to channel formation in the absence of an assembled F-ATP synthase. Mitoplasts from ρ0 mitochondria display PTP currents indistinguishable from their wild-type counterparts. In this work, we show that peripheral stalk subunits are essential to turn the F-ATP synthase into the PTP and that the ANT provides mitochondria with a distinct permeability pathway.
The 3D protein deluge

Traditional methods to solve protein structures use X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance and cryo-electron microscopy, but these are cumbersome and expensive to run. The speed and accuracy of these AI-driven predictions is unprecedented. Each tool has different merits: RoseTTAFold is slightly less accurate, but it can predict complexes, whereas AlphaFold predicts only structures of single proteins. Also, RoseTTAFold’s web server, which allows anyone to submit a sequence and get a structure prediction back, is accessible for people with little machine learning experience.
Hessian Matrix and Optimization Problems in Python 3.8

Compatibility test performed with Python 3.8, executed on MacOS 11.3 and Linux Ubuntu Server 20.04 LTS environments. Libraries Used : Numpy, Sympy. Hessian matrices are used in large-scale optimization problems within Newton-type methods because they are the coefficient of the quadratic term of a local Taylor expansion of a function. Partial derivatives play a prominent role in economics, in which most functions describing economic behaviour posit that the behaviour depends on more than one variable. For example, a societal consumption function may describe the amount spent on consumer goods as depending on both income and wealth; the marginal propensity to consume is then the partial derivative of the consumption function with respect to income.
Researchers visualize 'molecular postman' that delivers important proteins

Researchers from Utrecht University have visualized the "molecular postman" that makes sure many important proteins can be delivered outside of cells. This has profound implications for our understanding of protein secretion, which in the future can be used for the production of cheaper protein-based therapeutics such as insulin, and for the development of new drugs against Corona-, Dengue-, and Zika-viruses as well as novel antibiotics. The researchers are publishing their results today in the scientific journal Molecular Cell.
Jones matrix holography with metasurfaces

We propose a new class of computer-generated holograms whose far-fields have designer-specified polarization response. We dub these Jones matrix holograms. We provide a simple procedure for their implementation using form-birefringent metasurfaces. Jones matrix holography generalizes a wide body of past work with a consistent mathematical framework, particularly in the field of metasurfaces, and suggests previously unrealized devices, examples of which are demonstrated here. In particular, we demonstrate holograms whose far-fields implement parallel polarization analysis and custom waveplate-like behavior.
CPT1α maintains phenotype of tubules via mitochondrial respiration during kidney injury and repair

Impaired energy metabolism in proximal tubular epithelial cells (PTECs) is strongly associated with various kidney diseases. Here, we characterized proximal tubular phenotype alternations during kidney injury and repair in a mouse model of folic acid nephropathy, in parallel, identified carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1α (CPT1α) as an energy stress response accompanied by renal tubular dedifferentiation. Genetic ablation of Cpt1α aggravated the tubular injury and interstitial fibrosis and hampered kidney repair indicate that CPT1α is vital for the preservation and recovery of tubular phenotype. Our data showed that the lipid accumulation and mitochondrial mass reduction induced by folic acid were persistent and became progressively more severe in PTECs without CPT1α. Interference of CPT1α reduced capacities of mitochondrial respiration and ATP production in PTECs, and further sensitized cells to folic acid-induced phenotypic changes. On the contrary, overexpression of CPT1α protected mitochondrial respiration and prevented against folic acid-induced tubular cell damage. These findings link CPT1α to intrinsic mechanisms regulating the mitochondrial respiration and phenotype of kidney tubules that may contribute to renal pathology during injury and repair.
Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Spatiotemporally-resolved mapping of RNA binding proteins via functional proximity labeling reveals a mitochondrial mRNA anchor promoting stress recovery

Proximity labeling (PL) with genetically-targeted promiscuous enzymes has emerged as a powerful tool for unbiased proteome discovery. By combining the spatiotemporal specificity of PL with methods for functional protein enrichment, we show that it is possible to map specific protein subclasses within distinct compartments of living cells. In particular, we develop a method to enrich subcompartment-specific RNA binding proteins (RBPs) by combining peroxidase-catalyzed PL with organic-aqueous phase separation of crosslinked protein-RNA complexes (“APEX-PS”). We use APEX-PS to generate datasets of nuclear, nucleolar, and outer mitochondrial membrane (OMM) RBPs, which can be mined for novel functions. For example, we find that the OMM RBP SYNJ2BP retains specific nuclear-encoded mitochondrial mRNAs at the OMM during translation stress, facilitating their local translation and import of protein products into the mitochondrion during stress recovery. Functional PL in general, and APEX-PS in particular, represent versatile approaches for the discovery of proteins with novel function in specific subcellular compartments.
Dynamic regulation of mitochondrial-endoplasmic reticulum crosstalk during stem cell homeostasis and aging

Cellular therapy exerts profound therapeutic potential for curing a broad spectrum of diseases. Adult stem cells reside within a specified dynamic niche in vivo, which is essential for continuous tissue homeostatic maintenance through balancing self-renewal with lineage selection. Meanwhile, adult stem cells may be multipotent or unipotent, and are present in both quiescent and actively dividing states in vivo of the mammalians, which may switch to each other state in response to biophysical cues through mitochondria-mediated mechanisms, such as alterations in mitochondrial respiration and metabolism. In general, stem cells facilitate tissue repair after tissue-specific homing through various mechanisms, including immunomodulation of local microenvironment, differentiation into functional cells, cell “empowerment” via paracrine secretion, immunoregulation, and intercellular mitochondrial transfer. Interestingly, cell-source-specific features have been reported between different tissue-derived adult stem cells with distinct functional properties due to the different microenvironments in vivo, as well as differential functional properties in different tissue-derived stem cell-derived extracellular vehicles, mitochondrial metabolism, and mitochondrial transfer capacity. Here, we summarized the current understanding on roles of mitochondrial dynamics during stem cell homeostasis and aging, and lineage-specific differentiation. Also, we proposed potential unique mitochondrial molecular signature features between different source-derived stem cells and potential associations between stem cell aging and mitochondria–endoplasmic reticulum (ER) communication, as well as potential novel strategies for anti-aging intervention and healthy aging.
Cartilage oligomeric matrix protein as a marker of progressive liver fibrosis in biliary atresia

This study aimed to determine whether mRNA and protein levels of cartilage oligomeric matrix protein (COMP), a glycoprotein responsible for modulating homeostasis of extracellular matrix, in the systemic and local liver environments were associated with clinical parameters of biliary atresia (BA) patients and might serve as a biomarker for BA severity. COMP protein levels in the circulation of 96 BA patients and 56 healthy controls and its mRNA and protein expressions in the liver of 20 BA patients and 5 non-BA patients were evaluated using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, real-time polymerase chain reaction, and immunohistochemistry, respectively. In the circulation of BA patients, COMP levels were significantly higher than those in healthy controls. Compared with early-stage BA patients, those with advanced-stage including jaundice, fibrosis, and hepatic dysfunction had significantly increased circulating COMP levels. Raised circulating COMP levels were found to be independently correlated with degree of liver fibrosis. Survival analysis showed that elevated circulating COMP levels were significantly associated with decreased survival of BA patients. Receiver-operating characteristic curve analysis unveiled a diagnostic value of circulating COMP as a non-invasive biomarker of BA (AUC = 0.99), with a sensitivity of 100.0% and a specificity of 98.2%. In the liver, both COMP mRNA and protein expressions of BA patients with fibrosis were significantly greater than those of BA patients without fibrosis and non-BA patients. Collectively, increased circulating COMP might reflect unfavorable outcome of BA patients and have potential as a novel biomarker for the disease severity following Kasai-operation.
Differential mitochondrial roles for α-synuclein in DRP1-dependent fission and PINK1/Parkin-mediated oxidation

Mitochondria are highly dynamic organelles with strict quality control processes that maintain cellular homeostasis. Within axons, coordinated cycles of fission-fusion mediated by dynamin related GTPase protein (DRP1) and mitofusins (MFN), together with regulated motility of healthy mitochondria anterogradely and damaged/oxidized mitochondria retrogradely, control mitochondrial shape, distribution and size. Disruption of this tight regulation has been linked to aberrant oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction causing mitochondrial disease and neurodegeneration. Although pharmacological induction of Parkinson’s disease (PD) in humans/animals with toxins or in mice overexpressing α-synuclein (α-syn) exhibited mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress, mice lacking α-syn showed resistance to mitochondrial toxins; yet, how α-syn influences mitochondrial dynamics and turnover is unclear. Here, we isolate the mechanistic role of α-syn in mitochondrial homeostasis in vivo in a humanized Drosophila model of Parkinson’s disease (PD). We show that excess α-syn causes fragmented mitochondria, which persists with either truncation of the C-terminus (α-syn1–120) or deletion of the NAC region (α-synΔNAC). Using in vivo oxidation reporters Mito-roGFP2-ORP1/GRX1 and MitoTimer, we found that α-syn-mediated fragments were oxidized/damaged, but α-syn1–120-induced fragments were healthy, suggesting that the C-terminus is required for oxidation. α-syn-mediated oxidized fragments showed biased retrograde motility, but α-syn1–120-mediated healthy fragments did not, demonstrating that the C-terminus likely mediates the retrograde motility of oxidized mitochondria. Depletion/inhibition or excess DRP1-rescued α-syn-mediated fragmentation, oxidation, and the biased retrograde motility, indicating that DRP1-mediated fragmentation is likely upstream of oxidation and motility changes. Further, excess PINK/Parkin, two PD-associated proteins that function to coordinate mitochondrial turnover via induction of selective mitophagy, rescued α-syn-mediated membrane depolarization, oxidation and cell death in a C-terminus-dependent manner, suggesting a functional interaction between α-syn and PINK/Parkin. Taken together, our findings identify distinct roles for α-syn in mitochondrial homeostasis, highlighting a previously unknown pathogenic pathway for the initiation of PD.
Serum leptin is associated with increased pulse pressure and the development of arterial stiffening in adult men: results of an eight-year follow-up study

High leptin levels are associated with an unfavorable cardiometabolic risk profile. A number of studies found a positive association between leptin and vascular damage, but to date, no observational study has evaluated a potential predictive role of leptin for arterial stiffening. Therefore, the aim of this study was to estimate the role of leptin in the incidence of arterial stiffening (pulse pressure >60 mmHg) and changes in pulse pressure in an 8-year follow-up of a sample of adult men (The Olivetti Heart Study). The analysis included 460 men without baseline arterial stiffening and antihypertensive treatment at baseline and at follow-up (age: 50.0 years, BMI: 26.5 kg/m2). At the end of the follow-up period, the incidence of arterial stiffening was 8%. Baseline leptin was significantly greater in the group that developed arterial stiffening and was significantly correlated with pulse pressure changes over time (p < 0.05). According to the median plasma leptin distribution of the whole population, the sample was stratified into two groups: one with leptin levels above the median and the other with leptin levels below the median. Those who had baseline leptin levels above the median had a greater risk of developing arterial stiffening (odds ratio: 2.5, p < 0.05) and a greater increase in pulse pressure over time (beta: 2.1, p < 0.05), also after adjustment for confounders. The results of this prospective study indicate a predictive role of circulating leptin levels for vascular damage, independent of body weight and blood pressure.
Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.
Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
Banking on protein structural data

In 1953, the proposed structure of DNA magnificently linked biological function and structure. By contrast, 4 years later, the first elucidation of the structure of a protein—myoglobin, by Kendrew and colleagues—revealed an inelegant shape, described disdainfully as a “visceral knot.” Additional complexity, as well as some general principles, was revealed as more protein structures were solved over the next decade. In 1971, scientists at Brookhaven National Laboratory launched the Protein Data Bank (PDB) as a repository to collect and make available the atomic coordinates of structures (seven at the time) to interested parties. The PDB now includes more than 180,000 structures, and this resource has fueled an incalculable number of advances, including the recent development of powerful structure prediction tools.
Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...

