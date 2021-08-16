Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A multiscale approach for bridging the gap between potency, efficacy, and safety of small molecules directed at membrane proteins

By Rodrigo Aguayo-Ortiz
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembrane proteins constitute a substantial fraction of the human proteome, thus representing a vast source of therapeutic drug targets. Indeed, newly devised technologies now allow targeting “undruggable” regions of membrane proteins to modulate protein function in the cell. Despite the advances in technology, the rapid translation of basic science discoveries into potential drug candidates targeting transmembrane protein domains remains challenging. We address this issue by harmonizing single molecule-based and ensemble-based atomistic simulations of ligand–membrane interactions with patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based experiments to gain insights into drug delivery, cellular efficacy, and safety of molecules directed at membrane proteins. In this study, we interrogated the pharmacological activation of the cardiac Ca2+ pump (Sarcoplasmic reticulum Ca2+-ATPase, SERCA2a) in human iPSC-derived cardiac cells as a proof-of-concept model. The combined computational-experimental approach serves as a platform to explain the differences in the cell-based activity of candidates with similar functional profiles, thus streamlining the identification of drug-like candidates that directly target SERCA2a activation in human cardiac cells. Systematic cell-based studies further showed that a direct SERCA2a activator does not induce cardiotoxic pro-arrhythmogenic events in human cardiac cells, demonstrating that pharmacological stimulation of SERCA2a activity is a safe therapeutic approach targeting the heart. Overall, this novel multiscale platform encompasses organ-specific drug potency, efficacy, and safety, and opens new avenues to accelerate the bench-to-patient research aimed at designing effective therapies directed at membrane protein domains.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tween#Mol#Membrane Lipid#Potency#Membrane Structure#Serca#Atp#Dworf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
CancerNature.com

Targeted activity of the small molecule kinase inhibitor Pz-1 towards RET and TRK kinases

We have recently described Pz-1, a benzimidazole-based type-2 RET and VEGFR2 inhibitor. Based on a kinome scan, here we show that Pz-1 is also a potent (IC50 < 1 nM) TRKA/B/C inhibitor. Pz-1 potently inhibited proliferation of human cancer cells carrying either RET- or TRKA oncoproteins (IC50 ~ 1 nM), with a negligible effect against RET- and TRKA-negative cells. By testing mutations, known to mediate resistance to other compounds, RET G810R/S, but not L730I/V, E732K, V738A and Y806N, showed some degree of resistance to Pz-1. In the case of TRKA, G595R and F589L, but not G667C, showed some degree of resistance. In xenograft models, orally administered Pz-1 almost completely inhibited RET- and TRKA-mutant tumours at 1–3 mg/kg/day but showed a reduced effect on RET/TRKA-negative cancer models. The activity, albeit reduced, on RET/TRKA-negative tumours may be justified by VEGFR2 inhibition. Tumours induced by NIH3T3 cells transfected by RET G810R and TRKA G595R featured resistance to Pz-1, demonstrating that RET or TRKA inhibition is critical for its anti-tumourigenic effect. In conclusion, Pz-1 represents a new powerful kinase inhibitor with distinct activity towards cancers induced by oncogenic RET and TRKA variants, including some mutants displaying resistance to other drugs.
ScienceNature.com

Synthetic design of farnesyl-electrostatic peptides for development of a protein kinase A membrane translocation switch

Molecular switches that respond to a biochemical stimulus in cells have proven utility as a foundation for developing molecular sensors and actuators that could be used to address important biological questions. Developing a molecular switch unfortunately remains difficult as it requires elaborate coordination of sensing and actuation mechanisms built into a single molecule. Here, we rationally designed a molecular switch that changes its subcellular localization in response to an intended stimulus such as an activator of protein kinase A (PKA). By arranging the sequence for Kemptide in tandem, we designed a farnesylated peptide whose localization can dramatically change upon phosphorylation by PKA. After testing a different valence number of Kemptide as well as modulating the linker sequence connecting them, we identified an efficient peptide switch that exhibited dynamic translocation between plasma membranes and internal endomembranes in a PKA activity dependent manner. Due to the modular design and small size, our PKA switch can have versatile utility in future studies as a platform for visualizing and perturbing signal transduction pathways, as well as for performing synthetic operations in cells.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
HealthNature.com

The enhancing effects of testosterone in exposure treatment for social anxiety disorder: a randomized proof-of-concept trial

Individuals with a social anxiety disorder (SAD) show hypofunctioning of the hypothalamus–pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is linked to social fear and avoidance behavior. As testosterone administration has been shown to facilitate social-approach behavior in this population, it may enhance the effectiveness of exposure treatment. In this proof-of-concept study, we performed a randomized clinical assay in which 55 women diagnosed with SAD received two exposure therapy sessions. Session 1 was supplemented with either testosterone (0.50 mg) or placebo. Next, transfer effects of testosterone augmentation on within-session subjective fear responses and SAD symptom severity were assessed during a second, unenhanced exposure session (session 2) and at a 1-month follow-up, respectively. The participants having received testosterone showed a more reactive fear pattern, with higher peaks and steeper reductions in fear levels in session 2. Post-hoc exploration of moderating effects of endogenous testosterone levels, revealed that this pattern was specific for women with high basal testosterone, both in the augmented and in the transfer session. In contrast, the participants with low endogenous testosterone showed reduced peak fear levels throughout session 1, again with transfer to the unenhanced session. Testosterone did not significantly affect self-reported anxiety. The effects of testosterone supplementation on fear levels show transfer to non-enhanced exposure, with effects being modulated by endogenous testosterone. These first preliminary results indicate that testosterone may act on important fear mechanisms during exposure, providing the empirical groundwork for further exploration of multi-session testosterone-enhanced exposure treatment for SAD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Serum leptin is associated with increased pulse pressure and the development of arterial stiffening in adult men: results of an eight-year follow-up study

High leptin levels are associated with an unfavorable cardiometabolic risk profile. A number of studies found a positive association between leptin and vascular damage, but to date, no observational study has evaluated a potential predictive role of leptin for arterial stiffening. Therefore, the aim of this study was to estimate the role of leptin in the incidence of arterial stiffening (pulse pressure >60 mmHg) and changes in pulse pressure in an 8-year follow-up of a sample of adult men (The Olivetti Heart Study). The analysis included 460 men without baseline arterial stiffening and antihypertensive treatment at baseline and at follow-up (age: 50.0 years, BMI: 26.5 kg/m2). At the end of the follow-up period, the incidence of arterial stiffening was 8%. Baseline leptin was significantly greater in the group that developed arterial stiffening and was significantly correlated with pulse pressure changes over time (p < 0.05). According to the median plasma leptin distribution of the whole population, the sample was stratified into two groups: one with leptin levels above the median and the other with leptin levels below the median. Those who had baseline leptin levels above the median had a greater risk of developing arterial stiffening (odds ratio: 2.5, p < 0.05) and a greater increase in pulse pressure over time (beta: 2.1, p < 0.05), also after adjustment for confounders. The results of this prospective study indicate a predictive role of circulating leptin levels for vascular damage, independent of body weight and blood pressure.
ScienceScience Now

Protein detection in blood with single-molecule imaging

The ability to characterize individual biomarker protein molecules in patient blood samples could enable diagnosis of diseases at an earlier stage, when treatment is typically more effective. Single-molecule imaging offers a promising approach to accomplish this goal. However, thus far, single-molecule imaging methods have not been translated into the clinical setting. The detection limit of these methods has been confined to the picomolar (10−12 M) range, several orders of magnitude higher than the circulating concentrations of biomarker proteins present in many diseases. Here, we describe single-molecule augmented capture (SMAC), a single-molecule imaging technique to quantify and characterize individual protein molecules of interest down to the subfemtomolar (<10−15 M) range. We demonstrate SMAC in a variety of applications with human blood samples, including the analysis of disease-associated secreted proteins, membrane proteins, and rare intracellular proteins. SMAC opens the door to the application of single-molecule imaging in noninvasive disease profiling.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Human proteins enable researchers to deliver medication directly to the cells

Researchers at MIT and other institutions have created a programmable system based on human proteins to deliver gene editing and molecular therapeutics directly into cells. The system developed by the researchers is called SEND and is programmable to encapsulate and deliver various RNA cargoes directly to the cell. SEND leverages natural proteins found in the human body to form particles similar to a virus that bind RNA.
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Systematic profiling of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgG responses elicited by an inactivated virus vaccine identifies peptides and proteins for predicting vaccination efficacy

One of the best ways to control COVID-19 is vaccination. Among the various SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, inactivated virus vaccines have been widely applied in China and many other countries. To understand the underlying protective mechanism of these vaccines, it is necessary to systematically analyze the humoral responses that are triggered. By utilizing a SARS-CoV-2 microarray with 21 proteins and 197 peptides that fully cover the spike protein, antibody response profiles of 59 serum samples collected from 32 volunteers immunized with the inactivated virus vaccine BBIBP-CorV were generated. For this set of samples, the microarray results correlated with the neutralization titers of the authentic virus, and two peptides (S1-5 and S2-22) were identified as potential biomarkers for assessing the effectiveness of vaccination. Moreover, by comparing immunized volunteers to convalescent and hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the N protein, NSP7, and S2-78 were identified as potential biomarkers for differentiating COVID-19 patients from individuals vaccinated with the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. The comprehensive profile of humoral responses against the inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will facilitate a deeper understanding of the vaccine and provide potential biomarkers for inactivated virus vaccine-related applications.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
EngineeringNature.com

Ferromagnetic soft catheter robots for minimally invasive bioprinting

In vivo bioprinting has recently emerged as a direct fabrication technique to create artificial tissues and medical devices on target sites within the body, enabling advanced clinical strategies. However, existing in vivo bioprinting methods are often limited to applications near the skin or require open surgery for printing on internal organs. Here, we report a ferromagnetic soft catheter robot (FSCR) system capable of in situ computer-controlled bioprinting in a minimally invasive manner based on magnetic actuation. The FSCR is designed by dispersing ferromagnetic particles in a fiber-reinforced polymer matrix. This design results in stable ink extrusion and allows for printing various materials with different rheological properties and functionalities. A superimposed magnetic field drives the FSCR to achieve digitally controlled printing with high accuracy. We demonstrate printing multiple patterns on planar surfaces, and considering the non-planar surface of natural organs, we then develop an in situ printing strategy for curved surfaces and demonstrate minimally invasive in vivo bioprinting of hydrogels in a rat model. Our catheter robot will permit intelligent and minimally invasive bio-fabrication.
ScienceScience Daily

Small protein protects pancreatic cells in model of type 1 diabetes

A new study has shown that treating type 1 diabetes-prone mice with the small protein MOTS-c prevented the immune system from destroying insulin-producing pancreatic cells, effectively preventing the onset of the autoimmune disease. The small protein that first made headlines as an "exercise mimetic" increasingly appears to also have a...
ScienceNature.com

Bifunctional small molecules that mediate the degradation of extracellular proteins

Targeted protein degradation (TPD) has emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy. Most TPD technologies use the ubiquitin–proteasome system, and are therefore limited to targeting intracellular proteins. To address this limitation, we developed a class of modular, bifunctional synthetic molecules called MoDE-As (molecular degraders of extracellular proteins through the asialoglycoprotein receptor (ASGPR)), which mediate the degradation of extracellular proteins. MoDE-A molecules mediate the formation of a ternary complex between a target protein and ASGPR on hepatocytes. The target protein is then endocytosed and degraded by lysosomal proteases. We demonstrated the modularity of the MoDE-A technology by synthesizing molecules that induce depletion of both antibody and proinflammatory cytokine proteins. These data show experimental evidence that nonproteinogenic, synthetic molecules can enable TPD of extracellular proteins in vitro and in vivo. We believe that TPD mediated by the MoDE-A technology will have widespread applications for disease treatment.
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
Mental HealthNature.com

Insula activity in resting-state differentiates bipolar from unipolar depression: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Symptomatic overlap of depressive episodes in bipolar disorder (BD) and major depressive disorder (MDD) is a major diagnostic and therapeutic problem. Mania in medical history remains the only reliable distinguishing marker which is problematic given that episodes of depression compared to episodes of mania are more frequent and predominantly present at the beginning of BD. Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) is a non-invasive, task-free, and well-tolerated method that may provide diagnostic markers acquired from spontaneous neural activity. Previous rs-fMRI studies focused on differentiating BD from MDD depression were inconsistent in their findings due to low sample power, heterogeneity of compared samples, and diversity of analytical methods. This meta-analysis investigated resting-state activity differences in BD and MDD depression using activation likelihood estimation. PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus and Google Scholar databases were searched for whole-brain rs-fMRI studies which compared MDD and BD currently depressed patients between Jan 2000 and August 2020. Ten studies were included, representing 234 BD and 296 MDD patients. The meta-analysis found increased activity in the left insula and adjacent area in MDD compared to BD. The finding suggests that the insula is involved in neural activity patterns during resting-state that can be potentially used as a biomarker differentiating both disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Recovery of high specific activity molybdenum-99 from accelerator-induced fission on low-enriched uranium for technetium-99m generators

The original version of this Article contained an error in the copyright line. “© UChicago Argonne, LLC, Operator of Argonne National Laboratory, Niowave Inc, and the Author 2021”. The original Article has been corrected. Chemical and Fuel Cycle Technologies, Argonne National Laboratory, 9700 S Cass Ave, Lemont, IL, 60439, USA.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
ChemistryNature.com

Natural van der Waals heterostructure cylindrite with highly anisotropic optical responses

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 74 (2021) Cite this article. The mechanical exfoliation of naturally occurring layered materials has emerged as an easy and effective method for achieving ultrathin van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures with well-defined lattice orientations of the constituent two-dimensional (2D) material layers. Cylindrite is one such naturally occurring vdW heterostructure, where the superlattice is composed of alternating stacks of SnS2-like and PbS-like layers. Although the constituent 2D lattices are isotropic, inhomogeneous strain occurring from local atomic alignment for forcing the commensuration makes the cylindrite superlattice structurally anisotropic. Here, we demonstrate the highly anisotropic optical responses of cylindrite thin flakes induced by the anisotropic crystal structure, including angle-resolved polarized Raman scattering, linear dichroism, and polarization-dependent anisotropic third-harmonic generation. Our results provide a promising approach for identifying various natural vdW heterostructure-based 2D materials with tailored optical properties and can be harnessed for realizing anisotropic optical devices for on-chip photonic circuits and optical information processing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy