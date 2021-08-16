Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Comparative analysis of machine learning approaches to classify tumor mutation burden in lung adenocarcinoma using histopathology images

By Apaar Sadhwani
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth histologic subtypes and tumor mutation burden (TMB) represent important biomarkers in lung cancer, with implications for patient prognosis and treatment decisions. Typically, TMB is evaluated by comprehensive genomic profiling but this requires use of finite tissue specimens and costly, time-consuming laboratory processes. Histologic subtype classification represents an established component of lung adenocarcinoma histopathology, but can be challenging and is associated with substantial inter-pathologist variability. Here we developed a deep learning system to both classify histologic patterns in lung adenocarcinoma and predict TMB status using de-identified Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) stained whole slide images. We first trained a convolutional neural network to map histologic features across whole slide images of lung cancer resection specimens. On evaluation using an external data source, this model achieved patch-level area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) of 0.78–0.98 across nine histologic features. We then integrated the output of this model with clinico-demographic data to develop an interpretable model for TMB classification. The resulting end-to-end system was evaluated on 172 held out cases from TCGA, achieving an AUC of 0.71 (95% CI 0.63–0.80). The benefit of using histologic features in predicting TMB is highlighted by the significant improvement this approach offers over using the clinical features alone (AUC of 0.63 [95% CI 0.53–0.72], p = 0.002). Furthermore, we found that our histologic subtype-based approach achieved performance similar to that of a weakly supervised approach (AUC of 0.72 [95% CI 0.64–0.80]). Together these results underscore that incorporating histologic patterns in biomarker prediction for lung cancer provides informative signals, and that interpretable approaches utilizing these patterns perform comparably with less interpretable, weakly supervised approaches.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Adenocarcinoma#Tmb#Histologic#H E#Auc#Tcga#Acinar#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: High-dimensional hepatopath data analysis by machine learning for predicting HBV-related fibrosis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84556-4, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2 and Affiliation 3, where the city was incorrectly given as ‘Zhenjiang’. The correct affiliations are listed below. School of Computer Science and Engineering, Jiangsu University of Technology, Changzhou...
Worldtowardsdatascience.com

Tokyo 2020 Tweets Topic Modelling with Machine Learning, using Python

As it was predictable, for two weeks it has been all about Olympics. A lot of great stories have been made, a lot of stars were born and a lot of incredible events have happened. Moreover, in the era of social media “if you didn’t post it, it never happened”. For this reason, a lot of people tweeted about the Olympics, sharing their feelings and thoughts.
CancerNature.com

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte treatment for anti-PD-1-resistant metastatic lung cancer: a phase 1 trial

Adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) has shown activity in melanoma, but has not been previously evaluated in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. We conducted a single-arm open-label phase 1 trial (NCT03215810) of TILs administered with nivolumab in 20 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer following initial progression on nivolumab monotherapy. The primary end point was safety and secondary end points included objective response rate, duration of response and T cell persistence. Autologous TILs were expanded ex vivo from minced tumors cultured with interleukin-2. Patients received cyclophosphamide and fludarabine lymphodepletion, TIL infusion and interleukin-2, followed by maintenance nivolumab. The end point of safety was met according to the prespecified criteria of ≤17% rate of severe toxicity (95% confidence interval, 3–29%). Of 13 evaluable patients, 3 had confirmed responses and 11 had reduction in tumor burden, with a median best change of 35%. Two patients achieved complete responses that were ongoing 1.5 years later. In exploratory analyses, we found T cells recognizing multiple types of cancer mutations were detected after TIL treatment and were enriched in responding patients. Neoantigen-reactive T cell clonotypes increased and persisted in peripheral blood after treatment. Cell therapy with autologous TILs is generally safe and clinically active and may constitute a new treatment strategy in metastatic lung cancer.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Non-small cell lung carcinoma histopathological subtype phenotyping using high-dimensional multinomial multiclass CT radiomics signature.

The aim of this study was to identify the most important features and assess their discriminative power in the classification of the subtypes of NSCLC. This study involved 354 pathologically proven NSCLC patients including 134 squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), 110 large cell carcinoma (LCC), 62 not other specified (NOS), and 48 adenocarcinoma (ADC). In total, 1433 radiomics features were extracted from 3D volumes of interest drawn on the malignant lesion identified on CT images. Wrapper algorithm and multivariate adaptive regression splines were implemented to identify the most relevant/discriminative features. A multivariable multinomial logistic regression was employed with 1000 bootstrapping samples based on the selected features to classify four main subtypes of NSCLC.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning is Not Just for Big Tech

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.
Healthtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning in Medicine — Part I

A hands-on introductory course on machine learning techniques for physicians and healthcare professionals. Machine Learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence have become the latest buzzwords across all industries, including healthcare, over the past few years. There is a lot of optimism that machine learning can help physicians establish earlier and more accurate diagnoses and deliver more effective and personalized treatments for complex diseases, such as cancers. There is also hope that machine learning can be leveraged to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and reduce healthcare costs.
ScienceNature.com

Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Serum leptin is associated with increased pulse pressure and the development of arterial stiffening in adult men: results of an eight-year follow-up study

High leptin levels are associated with an unfavorable cardiometabolic risk profile. A number of studies found a positive association between leptin and vascular damage, but to date, no observational study has evaluated a potential predictive role of leptin for arterial stiffening. Therefore, the aim of this study was to estimate the role of leptin in the incidence of arterial stiffening (pulse pressure >60 mmHg) and changes in pulse pressure in an 8-year follow-up of a sample of adult men (The Olivetti Heart Study). The analysis included 460 men without baseline arterial stiffening and antihypertensive treatment at baseline and at follow-up (age: 50.0 years, BMI: 26.5 kg/m2). At the end of the follow-up period, the incidence of arterial stiffening was 8%. Baseline leptin was significantly greater in the group that developed arterial stiffening and was significantly correlated with pulse pressure changes over time (p < 0.05). According to the median plasma leptin distribution of the whole population, the sample was stratified into two groups: one with leptin levels above the median and the other with leptin levels below the median. Those who had baseline leptin levels above the median had a greater risk of developing arterial stiffening (odds ratio: 2.5, p < 0.05) and a greater increase in pulse pressure over time (beta: 2.1, p < 0.05), also after adjustment for confounders. The results of this prospective study indicate a predictive role of circulating leptin levels for vascular damage, independent of body weight and blood pressure.
HealthNature.com

Predicting prognosis and IDH mutation status for patients with lower-grade gliomas using whole slide images

We developed end-to-end deep learning models using whole slide images of adults diagnosed with diffusely infiltrating, World Health Organization (WHO) grade 2 gliomas to predict prognosis and the mutation status of a somatic biomarker, isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 1/2. The models, which utilize ResNet-18 as a backbone, were developed and validated on 296 patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. To account for the small sample size, repeated random train/test splits were performed for hyperparameter tuning, and the out-of-sample predictions were pooled for evaluation. Our models achieved a concordance- (C-) index of 0.715 (95% CI: 0.569, 0.830) for predicting prognosis and an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.667 (0.532, 0.784) for predicting IDH mutations. When combined with additional clinical information, the performance metrics increased to 0.784 (95% CI: 0.655, 0.880) and 0.739 (95% CI: 0.613, 0.856), respectively. When evaluated on the WHO grade 3 gliomas from the TCGA dataset, which were not used for training, our models predicted survival with a C-index of 0.654 (95% CI: 0.537, 0.768) and IDH mutations with an AUC of 0.814 (95% CI: 0.721, 0.897). If validated in a prospective study, our method could potentially assist clinicians in managing and treating patients with diffusely infiltrating gliomas.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of pulvomycin as an inhibitor of the futalosine pathway

Menaquinone is an essential cofactor in the electron-transfer pathway for bacteria. Menaquinone is biosynthesized from chorismate using either the well-known canonical pathway established by pioneering studies in model microorganisms or the futalosine pathway, which we discovered in Streptomyces. Because Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach cancer, uses the futalosine pathway and most beneficial intestinal bacteria including lactobacilli use the canonical pathway, the futalosine pathway will be a great target to develop antibiotics specific for H. pylori. Here, we searched for such compounds from metabolites produced by actinomycetes and identified pulvomycin from culture broth of Streptomyces sp. K18-0194 as a specific inhibitor of the futalosine pathway.
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.
HealthNature.com

A non-invasive left ventricular pressure-strain loop study on myocardial work in primary aldosteronism

We investigated the myocardial work derived from left ventricular pressure-strain loop in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension. We enrolled 50 patients with primary aldosteronism, 50 age- and sex-matched patients with primary hypertension, and 25 normotensive control subjects. We performed transthoracic echocardiography and speckle-tracking echocardiography-based left ventricular pressure-strain loop analysis to evaluate cardiac structure and function. Patients with primary aldosteronism and those with primary hypertension had similar clinic and ambulatory blood pressures, except that the former had a significantly (P = 0.03) higher nighttime systolic blood pressure. All subjects had normal left ventricular ejection fraction (66.4 ± 4.7%). Patients with primary aldosteronism had a greater left ventricular mass index than those with primary hypertension and the normal controls (111.0 ± 21.6 g/m2 versus 95.7 ± 17.7 and 77.9 ± 13.5 g/m2, respectively, P < 0.001). The global myocardial work index (GWI, 2336 ± 333, 2366 ± 288, and 2292 ± 249 mmHg%, respectively), and global constructive work (GCW, 2494 ± 325, 2524 ± 301, and 2391 ± 193 mmHg%, respectively), were comparable in the three groups (P ≥ 0.18). However, the global work efficiency (GWE) differed significantly (P < 0.001), being lowest in primary aldosteronism (91.1 ± 2.7%), intermediate in primary hypertension (93.5 ± 2.5%) and highest in controls (95.3 ± 1.5%). The opposite was true for the global wasted work (GWW) (205.6 ± 74.6, 142.0 ± 56.4 and 99.4 ± 33.7 mmHg%, respectively, P < 0.001). GWE was significantly correlated with the logarithmically transformed plasma concentration and the urinary excretion of aldosterone in patients with primary aldosteronism or primary hypertension (r = −0.43 for both, P < 0.001). The associations remained statistically significant (P ≤ 0.04) after further adjustment for several factors, including left ventricular mass index and clinic or nighttime blood pressure. In conclusion, GWE decreased and GWW increased in primary hypertension and further in primary aldosteronism, probably because of the adrenal aldosterone hypersecretion and the left ventricular mass index increase, while GWI and GCW were similar, indicating that similar and normalized total myocardial work might be a compensation in hypertension at the expense of work efficiency.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Tet2 Controls the Responses of β cells to Inflammation in Autoimmune Diabetes

β cells may participate and contribute to their own demise during Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Here we report a role of their expression of Tet2 in regulating immune killing. Tet2 is induced in murine and human β cells with inflammation but its expression is reduced in surviving β cells. Tet2-KO mice that receive WT bone marrow transplants develop insulitis but not diabetes and islet infiltrates do not eliminate β cells even though immune cells from the mice can transfer diabetes to NOD/scid recipients. Tet2-KO recipients are protected from transfer of disease by diabetogenic immune cells.Tet2-KO β cells show reduced expression of IFNγ-induced inflammatory genes that are needed to activate diabetogenic T cells. Here we show that Tet2 regulates pathologic interactions between β cells and immune cells and controls damaging inflammatory pathways. Our data suggests that eliminating TET2 in β cells may reduce activating pathologic immune cells and killing of β cells.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Single-cell RNA-seq reveals a critical role of novel pro-inflammatory EndMT in mediating adverse remodeling in coronary artery–on–a–chip

A three-dimensional microengineered human coronary artery–on–a–chip was developed for investigation of the mechanism by which low and oscillatory shear stress (OSS) induces pro-atherogenic changes. Single-cell RNA sequencing revealed that OSS induced distinct changes in endothelial cells (ECs) including pro-inflammatory endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). OSS promoted pro-inflammatory EndMT through the Notch1/p38 MAPK–NF-κB signaling axis. Moreover, OSS-induced EC phenotypic changes resulted in proliferation and extracellular matrix (ECM) protein up-regulation in smooth muscle cells (SMCs) through the RANTES-mediated paracrine mechanism. IL-37 suppressed OSS-induced pro-inflammatory EndMT and thereby abrogated SMC proliferation and ECM protein remodeling. Overall, this study provides insights into endothelial heterogeneity under atheroprone shear stress and identifies the mechanistic role of a novel EC subtype in promoting adverse vascular remodeling. Further, this study demonstrates that anti-inflammatory approach is capable of mitigating vascular pathobiology evoked by atheroprone shear stress.
CancerNature.com

Obinutuzumab-atezolizumab-lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: final analysis of a Phase Ib/II trial

We evaluated the triplet regimen obinutuzumab-atezolizumab-lenalidomide (G-atezo-len) for patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) in an open-label, multicenter phase Ib/II study (BO29562; NCT02631577). An initial 3 + 3 dose‐escalation phase to define the recommended phase II dose of lenalidomide was followed by an expansion phase with G-atezo-len induction and maintenance. At final analysis, 38 patients (lenalidomide 15 mg, n = 4; 20 mg, n = 34) had completed the trial. Complete response rate for the efficacy population (lenalidomide 20 mg, n = 32) at end-of-induction was 71.9% (66.7% in double‐refractory patients [refractory to rituximab and alkylator] [n = 12]; 50.0% in patients with progressive disease within 24 months of first-line therapy [n = 12]). The 36-month progression-free survival rate was 68.4%. All treated patients had ≥1 adverse event (AE; grade 3–5 AE, 32 patients [84%]; serious AE, 18 patients [47%]; AEs leading to discontinuation of any study drug, 11 patients [29%]). There were 2 fatal AEs (1 merkel carcinoma, 1 sarcomatoid carcinoma; both unrelated to any study drug). The G‐atezo-len regimen is effective and tolerable in patients with R/R FL. AEs were consistent with the known safety profile of the individual drugs.
ScienceNature.com

Cross-modal auditory priors drive the perception of bistable visual stimuli with reliable differences between individuals

It is a widely held assumption that the brain performs perceptual inference by combining sensory information with prior expectations, weighted by their uncertainty. A distinction can be made between higher- and lower-level priors, which can be manipulated with associative learning and sensory priming, respectively. Here, we simultaneously investigate priming and the differential effect of auditory vs. visual associative cues on visual perception, and we also examine the reliability of individual differences. Healthy individuals (N = 29) performed a perceptual inference task twice with a one-week delay. They reported the perceived direction of motion of dot pairs, which were preceded by a probabilistic visuo-acoustic cue. In 30% of the trials, motion direction was ambiguous, and in half of these trials, the auditory versus the visual cue predicted opposing directions. Cue-stimulus contingency could change every 40 trials. On ambiguous trials where the visual and the auditory cue predicted conflicting directions of motion, participants made more decisions consistent with the prediction of the acoustic cue. Increased predictive processing under stimulus uncertainty was indicated by slower responses to ambiguous (vs. non-ambiguous) stimuli. Furthermore, priming effects were also observed in that perception of ambiguous stimuli was influenced by perceptual decisions on the previous ambiguous and unambiguous trials as well. Critically, behavioural effects had substantial inter-individual variability which showed high test–retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) > 0.78). Overall, higher-level priors based on auditory (vs. visual) information had greater influence on visual perception, and lower-level priors were also in action. Importantly, we observed large and stable differences in various aspects of task performance. Computational modelling combined with neuroimaging could allow testing hypotheses regarding the potential mechanisms causing these behavioral effects. The reliability of the behavioural differences implicates that such perceptual inference tasks could be valuable tools during large-scale biomarker and neuroimaging studies.
ChemistryNature.com

Gold-like activity copper-like selectivity of heteroatomic transition metal carbides for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction

An overarching challenge of the electrochemical carbon dioxide reduction reaction (eCO2RR) is finding an earth-abundant, highly active catalyst that selectively produces hydrocarbons at relatively low overpotentials. Here, we report the eCO2RR performance of two-dimensional transition metal carbide class of materials. Our results indicate a maximum methane (CH4) current density of −421.63 mA/cm2 and a CH4 faradic efficiency of 82.7% ± 2% for di-tungsten carbide (W2C) nanoflakes in a hybrid electrolyte of 3 M potassium hydroxide and 2 M choline-chloride. Powered by a triple junction photovoltaic cell, we demonstrate a flow electrolyzer that uses humidified CO2 to produce CH4 in a 700-h process under one sun illumination with a CO2RR energy efficiency of about 62.3% and a solar-to-fuel efficiency of 20.7%. Density functional theory calculations reveal that dissociation of water, chemisorption of CO2 and cleavage of the C-O bond—the most energy consuming elementary steps in other catalysts such as copper—become nearly spontaneous at the W2C surface. This results in instantaneous formation of adsorbed CO—an important reaction intermediate—and an unlimited source of protons near the tungsten surface sites that are the main reasons for the observed superior activity, selectivity, and small potential.

Comments / 0

Community Policy