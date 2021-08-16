Cancel
Nebraska State

79% of Voters Want Nebraska to Expand High-Speed Internet

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of Nebraska voters age 50 and older in rural parts of the state are having a hard time accessing high-speed internet, according to a new AARP survey. Todd Stubendieck, state director for AARP Nebraska, said the lack of reliable internet access was exacerbated by the recent public health emergency, when families were forced to work and attend school from home. Nearly 8 in 10 voters say lawmakers should take action to bridge the digital divide.

