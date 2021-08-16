79% of Voters Want Nebraska to Expand High-Speed Internet

After a year when many Iowans were on the internet more than ever, state lawmakers are putting more money than ever before—$100 million—into expanding access to high-speed internet. To help decide where to spend it, the state updated its broadband map that highlights which areas have the least access to high-speed internet. Some Iowans are asking the state to designate their neighborhoods as underserved so they don’t miss out on the chance to have better internet access.