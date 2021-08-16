Sarpy County Bar Marks 30th Year of Golf Tournament
The Sarpy County Bar Association’s annual golf tournament — now in its 30th year — promises fun, food and $5,000 in prizes, rain or shine. Golfers will hit the links at Eagle Hills Golf Course in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 10. The scramble begins at 1 p.m., followed by drinks and dinner at 6 p.m. Registration costs $90 for members or $115 for non-members and includes dinner and drink tickets. Additional dinners can be purchased for $25.omahadailyrecord.com
