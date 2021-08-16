Offspring born to influenza A virus infected pregnant mice have increased susceptibility to viral and bacterial infections in early life

Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) has been reported to be associated with a variety of spinal abnormalities. The purpose of this study was to quantify the prevalence of spinal abnormalities in a collective of NF1 patients that is representative for the general NF1 population, to associate the co-appearance of spinal abnormalities with both NF1 and clinical symptoms and to investigate if different mutations of the NF1 gene affect the prevalence of these abnormalities. Retrospectively, 275 patients with NF1 and an age- and sex-matched collective of 262 patients were analyzed. The prevalence of spinal abnormalities was recorded. Mutational analysis of the NF1 gene was obtained in 235 NF1 patients. Associations between spinal abnormalities, clinical symptoms and genotype were investigated by binary logistic regression analysis. Prevalence of all spinal abnormalities was higher in NF1 patients than in the control group. Six characteristics of spinal abnormalities were significantly associated with NF1 (all p < 0.05). An influence of scalloping on scoliosis (OR 3.01; p = 0.002); of meningoceles (OR 7.63) and neuroforaminal tumors (OR 2.96) on scalloping, and of dural ectasia on neuroforaminal tumors (OR 1.93) was identified. Backpain and loss of motor function were associated with neuroforaminal tumors, spinal tumors and scalloping of vertebral bodies (all p < 0.05). Specific mutations of the NF1 gene were not relevantly associated with the development of spinal abnormalities. These findings can aid clinicians to improve clinical care of NF1 patients by creating awareness for co-appearences of specific spinal abnormalities and associated symptoms.