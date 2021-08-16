Characterization of the virome associated with Haemagogus mosquitoes in Trinidad, West Indies
Currently, there are increasing concerns about the possibility of a new epidemic due to emerging reports of Mayaro virus (MAYV) fever outbreaks in areas of South and Central America. Haemagogus mosquitoes, the primary sylvan vectors of MAYV are poorly characterized and a better understanding of the mosquito’s viral transmission dynamics and interactions with MAYV and other microorganisms would be important in devising effective control strategies. In this study, a metatranscriptomic based approach was utilized to determine the prevalence of RNA viruses in field-caught mosquitoes morphologically identified as Haemagogus janthinomys from twelve (12) forest locations in Trinidad, West Indies. Known insect specific viruses including the Phasi Charoen-like and Humaiata-Tubiacanga virus dominated the virome of the mosquitoes throughout sampling locations while other viruses such as the avian leukosis virus, MAYV and several unclassified viruses had a narrower distribution. Additionally, assembled contigs from the Ecclesville location suggests the presence of a unique uncharacterized picorna-like virus. Mapping of RNA sequencing reads to reference mitochondrial sequences of potential feeding host animals showed hits against avian and rodent sequences, which putatively adds to the growing body of evidence of a potentially wide feeding host-range for the Haemagogus mosquito vector.www.nature.com
