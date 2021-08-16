Cancel
Bradyrhizobium diazoefficiens

By Pongdet Piromyou
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleType III effector NopE modulates the regulation of plant hormones towards nodulation in Vigna radiata. Host-specific legume-rhizobium symbiosis is strictly controlled by rhizobial type III effectors (T3Es) in some cases. Here, we demonstrated that the symbiosis of Vigna radiata (mung bean) with Bradyrhizobium diazoefficiens USDA110 is determined by NopE, and this symbiosis is highly dependent on host genotype. NopE specifically triggered incompatibility with V. radiata cv. KPS2, but it promoted nodulation in other varieties of V. radiata, including KPS1. Interestingly, NopE1 and its paralogue NopE2, which exhibits calcium-dependent autocleavage, yield similar results in modulating KPS1 nodulation. Furthermore, NopE is required for early infection and nodule organogenesis in compatible plants. Evolutionary analysis revealed that NopE is highly conserved among bradyrhizobia and plant-associated endophytic and pathogenic bacteria. Our findings suggest that V. radiata and B. diazoefficiens USDA110 may use NopE to optimize their symbiotic interactions by reducing phytohormone-mediated ETI-type (PmETI) responses via salicylic acid (SA) biosynthesis suppression.

www.nature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Metformin attenuates renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via upgrading autophagy in the early stage of diabetic nephropathy

This study aimed at comparing the effects of metformin on tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) in different stages of diabetic nephropathy (DN) in vivo and evaluating the mechanism in high glucose (HG)-treated renal tubular epithelial cells (RTECs) in vitro. Sprague–Dawley (SD) rats were used to establish a model of DN, and the changes of biochemical indicators and body weight were measured. The degree of renal fibrosis was quantified using histological analysis, immunohistochemistry, and immunoblot. The underlying relationship between autophagy and DN, and the cellular regulatory mechanism of metformin on epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were investigated. Metformin markedly improved renal function and histological restoration of renal tissues, especially in the early stages of DN, with a significant increase in autophagy and a decrease in the expression of fibrotic biomarkers (fibronectin and collagen I) in renal tissue. Under hyperglycemic conditions, renal tubular epithelial cells inactivated p-AMPK and activated partial EMT. Metformin-induced AMPK significantly ameliorated renal autophagic function, inhibited the partial EMT of RTECs, and attenuated TIF, all of which effectively prevented or delayed the onset of DN. This evidence provides theoretical and experimental basis for the following research on the potential clinical application of metformin in the treatment of diabetic TIF.
Study on regulators of purifying magnesite ore by cationic reverse flotation

The floatability of magnesite, dolomite and quartz is a major factor affecting the removal of silicon and calcium from magnesite ore. The effect of the regulators sodium hexametaphosphate (SH), sodium silicate (SS), trisodium phosphate (TP), tannic acid (TN) and monoammonium oxalate (OA) on the floatability of magnesite, dolomite, and quartz under the ether amine (EAH) system was studied. The results show that the five regulators have relatively little influence on the floatability of quartz and magnesite. Dolomite can be activated when the dosage of SH is less than 40 mg/L; however, dolomite can be inhibited when the SH dosage is greater than 40 mg/L. The other four regulators have inhibitory effects on dolomite, and TN and TP have strong inhibitory effects on dolomite. Under the conditions of optimum grinding fineness, pH and collector dosage, a recovery of approximately 70% and a concentrate with a grade of over 47% were obtained by three stages of reverse flotation using sodium hexametaphosphate and water glass as regulators and Haicheng magnesite ore with an SiO2 content of 2.38% and a CaO content of 0.75%. Potentiometric measurements and infrared spectroscopy analysis show that physical adsorption occurs between the three minerals and collectors, while the interaction of magnesite and dolomite with SH and SS involves both physical adsorption and chemical adsorption.
Double-bowl state in photonic Dirac nodal line semimetal

The past decade has seen a proliferation of topological materials for both insulators and semimetals in electronic systems and classical waves. Topological semimetals exhibit topologically protected band degeneracies, such as nodal points and nodal lines. Dirac nodal line semimetals (DNLS), which own four-fold line degeneracy, have drawn particular attention. DNLSs have been studied in electronic systems but there is no photonic DNLS. Here in this work, we provide a new mechanism, which is unique for photonic systems to investigate a stringent photonic DNLS. When truncated, the photonic DNLS exhibits double-bowl states (DBS), which comprise two sets of perpendicularly polarized surface states. In sharp contrast to nondegenerate surface states in other photonic systems, here the two sets of surface states are almost degenerate over the whole-spectrum range. The DBS and the bulk Dirac nodal ring (DNR) dispersion along the relevant directions, are experimentally resolved.
The retinoid X receptor α modulator K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in a rat model of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA), a most common and highly prevalent joint disease, is closely associated with dysregulated expression and modification of RXRα. However, the role of RXRα in the pathophysiology of OA remains unknown. The present study aimed to investigate whether RXRα modulator, such as K-80003 can treat OA. Experimental OA was induced by intra-articular injection of monosodium iodoacetate (MIA) in the knee joint of rats. Articular cartilage degeneration was assessed using Safranin-O and fast green staining. Synovial inflammation was measured using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Expressions of MMP-13, ADAMTS-4 and ERα in joints were analyzed by immunofluorescence staining. Western blot, RT-PCR and co-Immunoprecipitation (co-IP) were used to assess the effects of K-80003 on RXRα-ERα interaction. Retinoid X receptor α (RXRα) modulator K‐80003 prevented the degeneration of articular cartilage, reduced synovial inflammation, and alleviated osteoarthritic pain in rats. Furthermore, K-80003 markedly inhibited IL-1β‐induced p65 nuclear translocation and IκBα degradation, and down-regulate the expression of HIF-2α, proteinases (MMP9, MMP13, ADAMTS-4) and pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6 and TNFα) in primary chondrocytes. Additionally, knockdown of ERα with siRNA blocked these effects of K-80003 in chondrocytes. In conclusion, RXRα modulators K-80003 suppresses inflammatory and catabolic responses in OA, suggesting that targeting RXRα‐ERα interaction by RXRα modulators might be a novel therapeutic approach for OA treatment.
Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
Development of a proton exchange membrane based on trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole

Trifluoromethanesulfonylimide-grafted polybenzimidazole (PBI-TFSI) was synthesized for proton exchange membrane (PEM) applications. Its proton conductivity was (a) less dependent on humidity and (b) higher than that of conventional fluorine-based PEM (Nafion) and propanesulfonic acid-grafted PBI (PBI-PS) at a relative humidity of 40%. The chemical structure of PBI-TFSI was investigated using 1H and 19F nuclear magnetic resonance and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. The membranes exhibited good transparency, flexibility, and thermal stability up to 350 °C. Membranes with different side chain grafting ratios were prepared, and the water uptake and hydration number of the PBI-TFSI membranes were lower than those of the PBI-PS membranes, most likely because of the hydrophobicity of the side chain. The higher proton concentration provided by TFSI with stronger acidity than PS might be the reason for the higher proton conductivities of PBI-TFSI.
Oceanic and super-deep continental diamonds share a transition zone origin and mantle plume transportation

Rare oceanic diamonds are believed to have a mantle transition zone origin like super-deep continental diamonds. However, oceanic diamonds have a homogeneous and organic-like light carbon isotope signature (δ13C − 28 to − 20‰) instead of the extremely variable organic to lithospheric mantle signature of super-deep continental diamonds (δ13C − 25‰ to + 3.5‰). Here, we show that with rare exceptions, oceanic diamonds and the isotopically lighter cores of super-deep continental diamonds share a common organic δ13C composition reflecting carbon brought down to the transition zone by subduction, whereas the rims of such super-deep continental diamonds have the same δ13C as peridotitic diamonds from the lithospheric mantle. Like lithospheric continental diamonds, almost all the known occurrences of oceanic diamonds are linked to plume-induced large igneous provinces or ocean islands, suggesting a common connection to mantle plumes. We argue that mantle plumes bring the transition zone diamonds to shallower levels, where only those emplaced at the base of the continental lithosphere might grow rims with lithospheric mantle carbon isotope signatures.
Environmental DNA preserved in marine sediment for detecting jellyfish blooms after a tsunami

Environmental DNA (eDNA) can be a powerful tool for detecting the distribution and abundance of target species. This study aimed to test the longevity of eDNA in marine sediment through a tank experiment and to use this information to reconstruct past faunal occurrence. In the tank experiment, juvenile jack mackerel (Trachurus japonicus) were kept in flow-through tanks with marine sediment for two weeks. Water and sediment samples from the tanks were collected after the removal of fish. In the field trial, sediment cores were collected in Moune Bay, northeast Japan, where unusual blooms of jellyfish (Aurelia sp.) occurred after a tsunami. The samples were analyzed by layers to detect the eDNA of jellyfish. The tank experiment revealed that after fish were removed, eDNA was not present in the water the next day, or subsequently, whereas eDNA was detectable in the sediment for 12 months. In the sediment core samples, jellyfish eDNA was detected at high concentrations above the layer with the highest content of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, reflecting tsunami-induced oil spills. Thus, marine sediment eDNA preserves a record of target species for at least one year and can be used to reconstruct past faunal occurrence.
Plasma fibrinogen, -dimer, and fibrin degradation product as biomarkers of rheumatoid arthritis

This study aimed to assess the association of coagulation-related indicators such as plasma fibrinogen (FIB), d-dimer, and fibrin degradation product (FDP) in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with the disease activity. Data from 105 RA patients and 102 age- and gender-matched healthy controls were collected in the retrospective study. Disease activity score in 28 joints based on C-reactive protein (DAS28-CRP) was used to divide RA patients into low activity group (DAS28-CRP ≤ 2.7) and active group (DAS28-CRP > 2.7). Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve was applied to determine area under the curve (AUC). The association between plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP and DAS28-CRP was evaluated by spearman correlation. Logistical regression analysis was used to identify the independent variables associated with RA disease activity. RA patients showed higher levels of plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP than the controls (P < 0.01). Plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were also increased in active groups of RA patients than those in inactive groups (P < 0.001). ROC curve analyses revealed that the AUC of d-dimer was higher than erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and rheumatoid factor (RF), and that of FDP was higher than RF in RA patients. In addition, the optimal cut-off value of plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP for RA diagnosis was 286 mg/dL, 470 μg/L, and 1.45 mg/L, respectively. Spearman analysis showed that plasma FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were positively related with DAS28-CRP (P < 0.001) in RA patients. Logistical regression analysis showed that d-dimer (odds ratio 2.862, 95% confidence interval 1.851–5.426, P < 0.001) was an independent variable associated with RA disease activity. FIB, d-dimer, and FDP were increased in RA patients and positively correlated with the disease activity of RA. d-dimer may act as a novel inflammatory indice for indicating disease activity in RA patients.
Effects of intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb

Nanoparticulate matter activates the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) pathway in the respiratory system in a process involving the AhR nuclear translocator (ARNT) and cytochrome P450 family 1, member A1 (CYP1A1). We examined changes in AhR-related pathways following intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter in the olfactory bulb and cerebral cortex. Twice a day for 5 days per week for 1 week or 2 weeks, 8-week-old Sprague–Dawley rats were intranasally instilled with 10 µL nanoparticulate matter (nano group; n = 36). An equal volume of saline was intranasally instilled in control rats (n = 36). One week after intranasal instillation, olfactory function and Y-maze tests were performed. The expression levels of AhR in the olfactory bulb and temporal cortex were analyzed using western blotting and immunofluorescence assays. The expression levels of AhR, CYP1A1, inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS), and five genes encoding cation transporters (ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, OCT1, and OCT2) in the olfactory bulb were analyzed using quantitative reverse transcription. The olfactory discrimination capability was reduced in the nano group compared with the control group. Proportional changes in the Y-maze test were not significantly different between the nano and control groups. AhR mRNA and protein expression in the olfactory bulb increased 1.71-fold (P < 0.001) and 1.60-fold (P = 0.008), respectively. However, no significant changes were observed in the temporal cortex. In the olfactory bulb, the expression of ARNT, ATP7B, ATPB1, and OCT2 was downregulated. CYP1A1 and iNOS expression in the olfactory bulb was upregulated compared with that in the temporal cortex. The intranasal instillation of nanoparticulate matter decreased the olfactory discrimination ability, which was accompanied by upregulation of AhR expression and downregulation of cation transporters in the olfactory bulb.
Superconductivity up to 243 K in the yttrium-hydrogen system under high pressure

The discovery of superconducting H3S with a critical temperature Tc∼200 K opened a door to room temperature superconductivity and stimulated further extensive studies of hydrogen-rich compounds stabilized by high pressure. Here, we report a comprehensive study of the yttrium-hydrogen system with the highest predicted Tcs among binary compounds and discuss the contradictions between different theoretical calculations and experimental data. We synthesized yttrium hydrides with the compositions of YH3, YH4, YH6 and YH9 in a diamond anvil cell and studied their crystal structures, electrical and magnetic transport properties, and isotopic effects. We found superconductivity in the Im-3m YH6 and P63/mmc YH9 phases with maximal Tcs of ∼220 K at 183 GPa and ∼243 K at 201 GPa, respectively. Fm-3m YH10 with the highest predicted Tc > 300 K was not observed in our experiments, and instead, YH9 was found to be the hydrogen-richest yttrium hydride in the studied pressure and temperature range up to record 410 GPa and 2250 K.
WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
Bio-mimetic synthesis of catalytically active nano-silver using Bos taurus (A-2) urine

Herein we have synthesized silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs) using liquid metabolic waste of Bos taurus (A-2 type) urine. Various bio-molecules present in cow urine, are effectively used to reduce silver (Ag) ions into silver nanoparticles in one step. This is bio-inspired electron transfer to Ag ion for the formation of base Ag metal and is fairly prompt and facile. These nanoparticles act as a positive catalyst for various organic transformation reactions. The structural, morphological, and optical properties of the as-synthesized Ag NPs are widely characterized by X-ray diffraction spectroscopy, ultraviolet–visible spectroscopy, scanning electron microscope, Fourier transmission infra-red spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy. The as-synthesized bio-mimetic Ag NPs show potential activity for several reduction reactions of nitro groups. The Ag NPs were also used for degradation of hazardous dyes such as Methylene blue and Crystal violet with good degradation rate constant.
Description of larval morphology and phylogenetic relationships of Heterotemna tenuicornis (Silphidae)

Providing clear and detailed morphological descriptions of endemic species in limited areas enables new knowledge of their biology and ecology to be obtained through citizen science. This information can be further used for their protection. Our study presents the first morphological description of the larvae of all three instars of Heterotemna tenuicornis (Brullé, 1836), an endemic species of the Canary Islands that, together with H. britoi García & Pérez, 1996 and H. figurata (Brullé, 1839), belongs to the peculiar genus Heterotemna Wollaston, 1864. Furthermore, we present the first sequences of two mitochondrial genes (COI, 16S) obtained from larval specimens, and cross reference them with sequences from an adult specimen. Phylogenetic analysis of molecular data placed the genus Heterotemna within the genus Silpha Linnaeus, 1758, suggesting paraphyly of Silpha. In our study, we underline the importance of using a combination of morphological description and molecular data, that can be used for barcoding developmental stages which could not otherwise be definitely associated.

