There’s a website for everything, whether it’s professional, business-oriented, or even for personal use. Not a lot of people know, however, that there are certain rules and ways of creating a website. Not every website is perfect, but there is certainly a fair share of bad ones out there. They would appear to be confusing, unclear, cluttered, or even hard to read. It turns off a lot of viewers and makes them click off to something else, leaving the website unable to make money. Luckily, there are a few simple tips on making a website a good website.