MADISON, Wis. — Saying Americans owe it to the Afghan people after they helped keep our troops safe, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says the state is ready to accept refugees. “Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes have bravely contributed to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.”