Classic luxe blush and white wedding in Oregon

There’s nothing better than enjoying a sunny day in the garden, reading a book, sewing, or baking bread. This TikTok trend is the modern interpretation of simple living in the European countryside. With its inspiration stemming back to the 18th century, this delicate and hyper-feminine style has become one of the most popular aesthetics of today. It features a naturalistic color palette, citing much of its fashion inspiration from the Regency and Edwardian periods, especially in its fabrics and silhouettes. However, it’s not completely without its criticisms. Some reprove its rose-tinted view of farm life, eurocentric style, and romanticization of colonial times. Today it’s embraced by the queer community and remains a popular choice for many young adults. Whether you love Miranda’s style in Picnic at Hanging Rock or wish to recreate Alice’s life in Wonderland, you can emulate the style easily. Here’s our essential guide for embracing the cottagecore aesthetic for ladies who love nature.