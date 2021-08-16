Classic luxe blush and white wedding in Oregon
When the bride is an interior designer we expect her wedding to be a stylish affair and this beautiful celebration does not disappoint. From the abundance of fluffy feminine flowers and chic Amy Sim Couture gown to the beautifully styled reception tent and blush Jenny Yoo bridesmaids dresses, a great deal of thought has gone into every detail and the result is a feast for the eyes. Those of you who love a classic luxe wedding are going to absolutely adore this one, so get ready to pin all the gorgeous inspiration captured by Jane & Co. Photography.weddingsparrow.com
