The virtualization of "192.168.1.50" failed: Unable to connect to the network share '192.168.1.100\Windows 7'. I just purchased and installed workstation pro and am trying to use it to virtualize a physical machine. The machine is a dell laptop running windows 7 pro. I set up a local ethernet connection between it and my newer laptop running windows 10 pro. I am using this guide to complete the process, but I get as far as it starting the process of virtualization and then after a few minutes it gives me the error above.