August is for artists at the Newport Art Museum. Wet Paint and The Newport Biennial 2022 are in store for August and into the months following. On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Newport Art Museum’s campus will once again be transformed for Wet Paint; the largest and most inclusive outdoor gallery in Rhode Island. Artists of every age and experience level were invited to submit an original artwork to the silent auction. All artists will be ‘under the tent’ with an equal opportunity to attract the attention of devoted collectors. Participation is free and open to all! To register as an artist or bidder, visit wetpaintnpt.givesmart.com or register on-site the day of the event.