Drunken Sunderland woman booted policewoman in the chest

Sunderland Echo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Forrest, 38, kicked out after being arrested and acting so aggressively she had to be forced into the back of a police van. Her attack in Ethel Terrace, Sunderland, on Friday, July 2, was her second assault on an officer in less than a year. At South Tyneside Magistrates’...

#Sunderland#Police#Mental Health#Alcohol#Uk#Pennywell#The Probation Service
