6 Bedroom Home in Casper - $335,000
This sprawling ranch style home is a delight to see! Open concept living & dining with a completely modernized kitchen! Gorgeous granite countertops, updated cabinets & breakfast bar. Hardwood floors, den with fireplace and access to the covered patio, private backyard. 3 bedrooms up & 2 bathrooms. Family room down, 4th bedroom, 2 extra rooms. Laundry room with tons of storage & the 3rd bathroom. Two car attached garage, siding, brick & RV parking! To see call Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475.trib.com
Comments / 0