Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins is Still Without a Team

allfans.co
 6 days ago

(Getty Images | Robert Gauthier) As always, the NBA’s free agency has been insane. While there have been many eye-catching contracts signed, there are still several former Wildcats without a team — most notably DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins has struggled with injuries the last few years. In January of 2018, he...

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Cousins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Warriors#Clippers#Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Mailbag: Sign Isaiah Thomas? Add DeMarcus Cousins or Kevin Love + Sign LaMarcus Aldridge?

Los Angeles Lakers, Isaiah Thomas, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins, Los Angeles, James Ennis, Mac McClung, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are still revolving around NBA Free Agency after the Lakers spent heavily to revamp their roster. Could the Lakers go out and bring in Isaiah Thomas? What would it take to sign LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap or James Ennis? What is the starting 5 going to look like for Los Angeles + is Kevin Love heading to the Lakers? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s Lakers rumors mailbag. Subscribe to The Los Angeles Lakers Report for more Lakers news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... - Sign Isaiah Thomas? - Sign LaMarcus Aldridge?
NBAchatsports.com

Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Remain Unsigned Ft. Lauri Markkanen, DeMarcus Cousins & Dennis Smith Jr.

2021 NBA Free Agency is winding down, but several big-name players remain unsigned. Chat Sports host Harrison Graham updates you on the top 10 NBA Free Agents that are still available to sign including RFA Lauri Markkanen, DeMarcus Cousins and Dennis Smith Jr. Subscribe to Chat Sports on YouTube for the latest NBA news, rumors & much more coverage all year long: http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?s... Lauri Markkanen rumors continue to circulate as he’s the clear top remaining NBA free agent. The Chicago Bulls have been trying to negotiate a sign-and-trade due to his restricted free agency status. Paul Millsap and JJ Redick are two quality veterans that remain available as are Wesley Matthews and Avery Bradley.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Has 'Rough' Day Dropping Daughter Natalia Bryant Off at College

It was a tough day for Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday as the 39-year-old mother and wife of the late Kobe Bryant dropped her oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, off at college. The proud mom posted a selfie with Natalia, 18, and her youngest daughters, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, as they said their goodbyes at the University of Southern California.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Tony Bradley will wear No. 13 'in honor of' Joakim Noah

The Chicago Bulls on Thursday announced which jersey numbers each of their myriad offseason additions will wear for the upcoming season. But one in particular caught the eye of fans. Tony Bradley, a productive reserve center with whom the team reportedly agreed to terms earlier in August, will don the...
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Nation

Who Is Currently the Highest-Paid NBA Player?

The average NBA player earned $7,455,059 in the 2020-21 season, but the best players in the league can get paid much more handsomely than that. In the NBA, teams are more than willing to splurge on players in hopes that they keep or sign a player who will lead them to title contention.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Warriors Should Have Gotten Rid of Steph Curry

Chris Broussard: “Over the next five years, Steph Curry has guaranteed money of $261 million. BIG BUCKS. You have a take on this that I find incredible and baffling.”. Rob Parker: “It’s not incredible it just depends on how you want to do business. Their window for winning has opened and closed. They’ve probably done all the winning, they got a new arena, and made a lot of money. This just a reward, a retirement fund, or a pension, this is not about them winning anymore. It’s hard for people to part with players that they like and I get it, it was like when the Cardinals wouldn’t pay Albert Pujols. The Cardinals already had a nice run and they didn’t want to do it because they know what happens when you pay older players. Steph played great last year and they didn’t even make the playoffs… I don't expect the Warriors to win the title in the next five years no matter how much money they pay him. It’s a reward and it’s a bonus. You like him, you love that he’s a part of your organization, you can’t sell any more tickets, and they just want to reward the guy. As far as a business situation and whether or not this is good money or smart money, it’s NOT. He’s too old to build a team around. If you’re going to be ‘all-in’ on this and you’re going to pay Steph you gotta go get him players for NOW. You can’t hope, wish, and dream that these drafted players are going to be good.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, And Giannis Antentokounmpo Have Nothing Left To Prove In Their Respective Careers

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal believes that LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, and Giannis Antentokounmpo are the only players that have nothing left to prove in the NBA. Having played 19 seasons and won 4 championships, the Hall of Famers statement certainly holds value. King James has established himself as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy