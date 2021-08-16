PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 results for the South Asia region

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is exclusively available for Indian players and simultaneously, it is just a copy of PUBG Mobile with a few differences. Therefore, all the maps such as Erangel, Sanhok, Livik, Karakin, and the sniper’s favorite Miramar, are the same as PUBG Mobile. All the maps in the game have their own unique features, but Livik is a mixture of them all, having the essence of all the other maps with some extra features such as waterfalls, beautiful blossoms, colorful houses, and more. However, players don’t prefer the gameplay in Livik. In the initial days of the update when Livik appeared for the first time on mobile, this map became popular. Eventually, its popularity declined with time. Read further to know the reasons why Livik is not preferred by PUBG Mobile players.