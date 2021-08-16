PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 results for the South Asia region
PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2021 just concluded in three countries of the South Asia region. The grand finale was held from August 12th – August 15th. 16 teams qualified from the semi-finals, fought six matches a day for four days in the final. Venom Legends from Bangladesh, Ruthless Aggressive Warriors (RAW) Official from Nepal, and Team Bablu from Pakistan become the champions of each country. Besides being the champion, the teams also secured their slot for the upcoming PMPL SA S4 League.gamingonphone.com
